Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: five high-rise buildings without heating, kindergarten damaged

Russians struck Zaporizhzhia, damaging the heating network. This was reported by the acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Regina Kharchenko, according to UNN.

There is damage to the heating network: 5 multi-story buildings are disconnected from communications. About 50 windows were damaged. - Kharchenko reported.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: 10 people injured, dog shelter destroyed, animals killed

According to her, the kindergarten building was also damaged.