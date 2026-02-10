Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: five high-rise buildings without heating, kindergarten damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia, damaging the heating network. Five high-rise buildings were disconnected from communications, and a kindergarten building was damaged.
Russians struck Zaporizhzhia, damaging the heating network. This was reported by the acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Regina Kharchenko, according to UNN.
There is damage to the heating network: 5 multi-story buildings are disconnected from communications. About 50 windows were damaged.
According to her, the kindergarten building was also damaged.
Real terrorism