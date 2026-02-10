Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: five high-rise buildings without heating, kindergarten damaged

$43.030.02
51.120.36
ukenru
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 4040 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
12:47 PM • 9970 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 8664 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 13280 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
09:19 AM • 14681 views
EU considers 5 steps for Ukraine's accession as early as 2027 - Politico
February 9, 10:01 PM • 25699 views
Heraskevych reminded the world about athletes killed by Russia with portraits on his helmet: Zelenskyy thanked the Ukrainian athlete
February 9, 08:00 PM • 34483 views
EU prepares sanctions against Georgian and Indonesian ports for cooperation with Russia's "shadow fleet" - media
February 9, 07:32 PM • 30618 views
Tuesday and Wednesday, due to low temperatures, will proceed according to complex schedules - Shmyhal
February 9, 06:49 PM • 27851 views
Zelenskyy stated that documents on security guarantees are ready
February 9, 06:25 PM • 23281 views
EU prepares a range of options for enshrining Ukraine's membership in a future peace agreement - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
2.4m/s
61%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump administration rolls back key emissions policy as part of sweeping environmental regulations overhaulFebruary 10, 05:20 AM • 12245 views
General Staff updates data on Russian losses: almost a thousand occupiers and 33 artillery systems eliminated in a dayPhotoFebruary 10, 06:01 AM • 16738 views
US Ambassador to NATO denies Washington set deadline for peace talks after Zelenskyy's remarksFebruary 10, 08:13 AM • 6610 views
Killed five people with a hammer and an axe at a displaced persons' residence: a 72-year-old man detained in Rivne regionPhotoVideoFebruary 10, 08:49 AM • 16559 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 10197 views
Publications
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhoto01:55 PM • 2534 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Exclusive
12:23 PM • 13280 views
Odrex and land grabbing in Odesa: how the founders of the scandalous clinic may be connected to the change of boundaries and purpose of the plot12:05 PM • 10319 views
Defence City operates in Ukraine: first resident, tax benefits, and pitfallsFebruary 9, 02:55 PM • 33882 views
The NHSSU has once again signed a contract with the scandalous Odrex clinic: what are the risks for patients?February 9, 12:30 PM • 41976 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Oksana Markarova
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Omelyan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Village
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 17274 views
"The Mandalorian & Grogu" returns: Lucasfilm unveiled a new teaser during the Super BowlVideoFebruary 9, 03:48 PM • 18966 views
Penisgate at the 2026 Olympics: amid WADA investigation, experts reveal risks of hyaluronic acid injections into genitalsFebruary 9, 03:11 PM • 19054 views
Bad Bunny performed at the Super Bowl, Trump called the show a "slap in the face to the country"PhotoVideoFebruary 9, 06:52 AM • 45241 views
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 47172 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Social network
Starlink
Heating

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: five high-rise buildings without heating, kindergarten damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

Russians shelled Zaporizhzhia, damaging the heating network. Five high-rise buildings were disconnected from communications, and a kindergarten building was damaged.

Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia: five high-rise buildings without heating, kindergarten damaged

Russians struck Zaporizhzhia, damaging the heating network. This was reported by the acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia, Regina Kharchenko, according to UNN.

There is damage to the heating network: 5 multi-story buildings are disconnected from communications. About 50 windows were damaged.

- Kharchenko reported.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: 10 people injured, dog shelter destroyed, animals killed07.02.26, 14:10 • 7601 view

According to her, the kindergarten building was also damaged.

Real terrorism

- Kharchenko concluded.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia