Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: 10 people injured, dog shelter destroyed, animals killed

10:29 AM • 2504 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 4450 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 12703 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 26617 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 40865 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 35673 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 29671 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 38979 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 15647 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 38195 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Popular news
Russia rejects US proposal for control over Zaporizhzhia NPP - ReutersFebruary 7, 02:22 AM • 5532 views
Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and BurshtynFebruary 7, 04:07 AM • 13122 views
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulationFebruary 7, 04:30 AM • 22123 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 14784 views
Due to Russia's night attack, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce generation capacity - Ukrenergo08:31 AM • 8886 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 14815 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 36091 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 48891 views
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 11749 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 25849 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 28302 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 37300 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 40372 views
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: 10 people injured, dog shelter destroyed, animals killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

A Russian drone attack on February 6 destroyed an animal shelter in Zaporizhzhia, killing 15 dogs and injuring 10 others. A 41-year-old shelter employee was also hospitalized.

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: 10 people injured, dog shelter destroyed, animals killed
Photo: National Police of Ukraine

A Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia on February 6 destroyed a local animal shelter. As a result of the strike, 15 dogs were killed and 10 more animals were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

A 41-year-old shelter employee was injured and hospitalized. Law enforcement officers also recorded 10 injured as a result of 570 enemy strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region.

In Bilenke, an FPV drone hit near a grocery store, injuring three men aged 44, 49, and 67. They were provided with the necessary assistance. The occupiers attacked Novomykolaivka with Shahed-type drones. Two local residents, aged 52 and 82, were injured.

- the report says.

Also, according to the police, in Mykilske, the enemy attacked a car with an FPV drone, in which a family was traveling.

Two women aged 37 and 76, and two men aged 47 and 77, were hospitalized.

Recall

On the night of February 7, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Animals
Martial law
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Vinnytsia
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv