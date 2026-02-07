Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: 10 people injured, dog shelter destroyed, animals killed
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian drone attack on February 6 destroyed an animal shelter in Zaporizhzhia, killing 15 dogs and injuring 10 others. A 41-year-old shelter employee was also hospitalized.
A Russian drone attack in Zaporizhzhia on February 6 destroyed a local animal shelter. As a result of the strike, 15 dogs were killed and 10 more animals were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Police of Ukraine.
Details
A 41-year-old shelter employee was injured and hospitalized. Law enforcement officers also recorded 10 injured as a result of 570 enemy strikes on the Zaporizhzhia region.
In Bilenke, an FPV drone hit near a grocery store, injuring three men aged 44, 49, and 67. They were provided with the necessary assistance. The occupiers attacked Novomykolaivka with Shahed-type drones. Two local residents, aged 52 and 82, were injured.
Also, according to the police, in Mykilske, the enemy attacked a car with an FPV drone, in which a family was traveling.
Two women aged 37 and 76, and two men aged 47 and 77, were hospitalized.
Recall
On the night of February 7, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.