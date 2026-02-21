Russians killed a 77-year-old man in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region

As a result of a Russian attack on Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, a 77-year-old man died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Details

Russians continue to kill civilians in the Zaporizhzhia region. Unfortunately, a 77-year-old man died as a result of an enemy attack on Orikhiv - the report says.

Additionally

Since the end of January 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have regained control over more than 300 square kilometers of territory in the Huliaipole and neighboring directions.

Recall

Over the past day, 175 combat engagements were recorded at the front, which is a quarter less than the day before. The most intense battles continued in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.