Russians killed a 77-year-old man in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region

01:53 PM • 7440 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 13463 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 15114 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 14482 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 15466 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 23472 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 33947 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26856 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30794 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 28392 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 14646 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 11685 views
10-year-old girl dies in Nikopol intensive care from multiple injuries, stepmother charged - Prosecutor General KravchenkoFebruary 21, 08:38 AM • 4716 views
Night attack by Russia caused significant damage to an energy facility in Odesa region - DTEKFebruary 21, 08:45 AM • 6540 views
Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in Zaporizhzhia01:35 PM • 4414 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 35817 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 45118 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 56614 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 72559 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 110281 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhoto03:47 PM • 1612 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 11753 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 14716 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 13549 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 16330 views
Russians killed a 77-year-old man in Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

A 77-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

As a result of a Russian attack on Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region, a 77-year-old man died. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.

Details

Russians continue to kill civilians in the Zaporizhzhia region. Unfortunately, a 77-year-old man died as a result of an enemy attack on Orikhiv

- the report says.

Additionally

Since the end of January 2026, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have regained control over more than 300 square kilometers of territory in the Huliaipole and neighboring directions.

Recall

Over the past day, 175 combat engagements were recorded at the front, which is a quarter less than the day before. The most intense battles continued in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka directions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine