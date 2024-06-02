Air Defense Forces destroyed 24 attack drones

On the night of June 2, the air defense destroyed 24 Russian drones. This was announced by the commander of the Air Forces Nikolay Oleshchuk, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that at night the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine:

Iskander-K cruise missile from Crimea in the direction of Kharkiv region.,

S - 300 anti-aircraft guided missile from occupied Donetsk region,

25 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs from Cape Chauda (Crimea), yeisk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk – RF districts.

Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces and mobile Fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the strike, and electronic warfare was used.

During the night, sky defenders shot down 24 shaheds in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, Kyiv, Khmelnytsky, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions.

Two artillery systems and an air defense system of the russian federation in a day