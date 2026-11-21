The first measles-related fatality since 1978 has been recorded in the U.S. state of Virginia. A child under the age of 5, who had laboratory-confirmed measles, died. The tragedy occurred amid a large-scale outbreak of the infection in the United States. Reuters reports this, citing the state health department, writes UNN.

Details

Doctors did not disclose the child's exact age or information about their vaccination status, citing the protection of the family's privacy.

As of November 19, 220 measles cases had been registered in Virginia. Among those infected were 40 children under the age of 5 and another 75 children aged 5 to 12.

The majority of those infected—179 people—had not been vaccinated. In another 39 cases, vaccination status remained unknown.

The United States lost its measles elimination status

This week, for the first time in 26 years, the United States lost its status as a country that had eliminated endemic measles transmission.

The most difficult situation developed in Pennsylvania, where 1,631 cases of the disease and 8 deaths were confirmed.

Measles is spreading rapidly in the United States: 55 new cases in 2 days and 4 deaths since the beginning of the year in just one state

Fatal cases were also registered in Wisconsin and New York.

At the same time, the U.S. federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially confirmed 6 measles deaths in 2026. The discrepancy in the statistics is attributed to a change in the methodology for recording fatalities.

Trump signed an executive order to reduce recommended childhood vaccinations in the United States