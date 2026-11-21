A young child has died of measles in the United States — nothing like this has happened in Virginia for nearly 50 years
Kyiv • UNN
A child under the age of 5 has died of measles in Virginia — the first such case since 1978. The state has recorded 220 infected people.
The first measles-related fatality since 1978 has been recorded in the U.S. state of Virginia. A child under the age of 5, who had laboratory-confirmed measles, died. The tragedy occurred amid a large-scale outbreak of the infection in the United States. Reuters reports this, citing the state health department, writes UNN.
Details
Doctors did not disclose the child's exact age or information about their vaccination status, citing the protection of the family's privacy.
As of November 19, 220 measles cases had been registered in Virginia. Among those infected were 40 children under the age of 5 and another 75 children aged 5 to 12.
The majority of those infected—179 people—had not been vaccinated. In another 39 cases, vaccination status remained unknown.
The United States lost its measles elimination status
This week, for the first time in 26 years, the United States lost its status as a country that had eliminated endemic measles transmission.
The most difficult situation developed in Pennsylvania, where 1,631 cases of the disease and 8 deaths were confirmed.
Measles is spreading rapidly in the United States: 55 new cases in 2 days and 4 deaths since the beginning of the year in just one state27.09.26, 05:17 • 5826 views
Fatal cases were also registered in Wisconsin and New York.
At the same time, the U.S. federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officially confirmed 6 measles deaths in 2026. The discrepancy in the statistics is attributed to a change in the methodology for recording fatalities.
Trump signed an executive order to reduce recommended childhood vaccinations in the United States11.08.26, 00:58 • 4920 views