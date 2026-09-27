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Measles is spreading rapidly in the United States: 55 new cases in 2 days and 4 deaths since the beginning of the year in just one state

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Pennsylvania has recorded 890 measles cases, 173 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths. Since the beginning of 2026, more than 3,659 cases have been confirmed in the United States.

Measles is spreading rapidly in the United States: 55 new cases in 2 days and 4 deaths since the beginning of the year in just one state
Photo: Reuters

The measles outbreak continues to spread in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania—in just 2 days, medical workers confirmed 55 new cases of the disease. Since the beginning of the year, 890 cases have already been registered in the state, 173 people have been hospitalized, and 4 have died, The Guardian reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, measles cases have now been detected in 39 counties. The largest number—359—was recorded in Lancaster County.

Medical workers are paying particular attention to vaccination rates: fewer than 1% of those infected had been vaccinated against measles. At the same time, 31% of all cases involve children and adolescents under the age of 18.

The number of measles cases has risen sharply in the United States

The outbreak in Pennsylvania has continued since the end of April. During this time, 165 temporary sites were organized in the affected communities, where more than 5,300 vaccinations against measles, mumps, and rubella were administered.

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Medical workers emphasize that measles is an extremely contagious viral disease and can cause severe complications. Two doses of the vaccine provide approximately 97% protection.

As of September 24, more than 3,659 measles cases had been confirmed in the United States since the beginning of 2026. For comparison, 2,289 cases were registered nationwide in all of 2025.

The Netherlands recorded the fifth death among people infected with West Nile virus25.09.26, 10:35 • 4366 views

Stepan Haftko

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