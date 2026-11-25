The ten largest companies in Ukraine’s restaurant industry generated a combined UAH 25.67 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2026, 15% more than in the same period last year. At the same time, the pace of new restaurant openings is slowing in Ukraine. McDonald’s remains the undisputed leader, accounting for 70% of the revenue of the ranking’s participants, reports Opendatabot, as UNN reports.

Details

Over the year, the combined revenue of the ten largest restaurant companies that submitted financial reports for the first three quarters of 2025 and 2026 increased by almost UAH 3.4 billion.

The company "McDonald’s Ukraine Ltd" traditionally ranks first, with revenue reaching UAH 17.96 billion in January–September 2026. Compared with the same period last year, the figure increased by 15%. At the same time, despite the increase in revenue, the net profit of McDonald’s Ukrainian subsidiary fell by 14% to UAH 1.25 billion.

The second-largest company by revenue was "Kontrakt Prodrezerv 5," which operates under the Briscola brand. In the first nine months of 2026, it generated almost UAH 3 billion, compared with UAH 2.57 billion in the same period last year. The top three is rounded out by "Testi Food," which operates under the KFC brand. Its revenue amounted to UAH 1.17 billion.

Overall, the ten largest companies in the restaurant sector included three enterprises operating under the KFC brand. Their combined revenue exceeded UAH 3 billion.

The ten largest restaurant companies in Ukraine by revenue in the first nine months of 2026:

"McDonald’s Ukraine Ltd" (McDonald’s) – UAH 17.96 billion;

"Kontrakt Prodrezerv 5" (Briscola) – UAH 2.99 billion;

"Testi Food" (KFC) – UAH 1.17 billion;

"GRG-Ukraine" (KFC) – UAH 968.2 million;

"DTS-Kharkiv" (KFC) – UAH 951 million;

"Domino’s Pizza Ukraine" (Domino’s Pizza) – UAH 493.3 million;

"SNS Catering" – UAH 302.8 million;

"Pontem.UA" – UAH 295.3 million;

"Royal Brewery" (Dragon Park, Emily Resort group) – UAH 285.6 million;

"Sushiya" – UAH 261 million.

One of the largest increases among the ranking’s participants was recorded by "SNS Catering," whose revenue grew approximately tenfold. By contrast, the revenue of the catering company "Pontem.UA" fell by almost half.

Restaurant businesses are being opened less frequently in Ukraine

Despite the revenue growth of the market’s largest participants, the number of new entrepreneurs in the food service sector continues to decline. In January–October 2026, 11,854 individual entrepreneurs were registered in Ukraine in the restaurant sector. This is 11% fewer than in the same period of 2025 and 19% fewer than in the pre-war year of 2021. At the same time, 9,019 entrepreneurs ceased their activities. The number of closures decreased by 16% year-on-year.

The dynamics of individual entrepreneur registrations and closures in the restaurant sector during the first ten months of the year:

2021 - 14,579 openings and 10,246 closures;

2022 - 7,945 openings and 8,656 closures;

2023 - 14,992 openings and 7,907 closures;

2024 - 14,074 openings and 8,678 closures;

2025 - 13,375 openings and 10,683 closures;

2026 - 11,854 openings and 9,019 closures.

Analysts also note that the restaurant business is subject to seasonality. In particular, in September–October 2026, the number of entrepreneurs who ceased operations increased by 23% compared with July–August.

Ten new companies for every one that closes

A positive balance is also being maintained among legal entities operating in the food service sector. In the first ten months of 2026, 552 new restaurant companies were registered in Ukraine, 4% fewer than last year. At the same time, 54 companies ceased operations, compared with 53 in the same period of 2025. Compared with the pre-war year of 2021, the number of newly established companies in the restaurant sector has declined by approximately 41%.

Despite this, for every company that ceased operations this year, there are more than ten newly established companies.

Ukrainians visit restaurants less often but spend more

The growth in restaurant industry revenue is occurring against the backdrop of declining attendance at food service establishments and rising prices.

According to a study by the Ukrainian company Poster, which covered more than 11,500 food-service establishments, in January–July 2026 compared with the same period last year:

establishments’ revenue increased by 3%;

the average bill increased by 17%;

attendance decreased by 14%.

The main factor behind the increase in revenue was the rise in the average bill, which offset the decline in the number of visits. Price increases at food-service establishments are attributed to higher food costs, increased expenses for labor, premises rent, utilities, and logistics. Under these conditions, an increase in the nominal revenue of restaurant companies does not necessarily indicate higher profitability or a recovery in consumer demand.

Additional information

According to the State Tax Service of Ukraine, at the end of 2025, restaurant-industry businesses declared UAH 246.7 billion in revenue, 21.7% more than in 2024. The industry’s average daily revenue increased to UAH 675.9 million, while the average bill nationwide was UAH 303.

As of February 2026, more than 43,000 business entities operated in Ukraine’s restaurant sector, conducting business at more than 51,000 food-service locations. The State Tax Service identifies the consequences of Russian shelling, disruptions to electricity and heat supplies, a shortage of workers, and the need for further efforts to bring the restaurant business out of the shadow economy among the sector’s main challenges.

Reminder

Earlier, we reported that in 2024, the revenue of Ukrainian restaurants and hotels increased by 10% to UAH 28.22 billion. McDonald’s was the leader, with its revenue rising by nearly a third to UAH 16.84 billion.