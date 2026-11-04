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A school textbook containing fake claims about Ukraine and instructions on joining the army has been published in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

The guide for grades 10–11 justifies Russia’s invasion and contains instructions on entering contract service. It also includes outdated requirements.

A school textbook containing fake claims about Ukraine and instructions on joining the army has been published in Russia

In Russia, a 300-page manual titled "The Russian Army Defending the Fatherland" has been published for students in grades 10–11. It contains propaganda claims about Ukraine and instructions on joining military service under contract. This was reported by the outlet "Mozhem Obyasnit," whose journalists analyzed the textbook, UNN writes.

Details

The manual is intended for the subject "Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Fatherland." One of its sections contains instructions titled "10 steps to becoming a contract serviceman." At the same time, the authors cite outdated requirements, including an age limit of 40, which was abolished back in 2022.

The textbook devotes particular attention to justifying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Without providing evidence, the authors claim that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly planned to create nuclear weapons and that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were preparing an offensive against Donbas and Crimea.

How the textbook justifies Russian aggression

Among the other propaganda claims are fabrications about the mass burning of Russian books in Ukraine and allegedly widespread hatred of Russians.

In Russia, the authorities monitor millions of social media accounts every day because of criticism of the war against Ukraine28.10.26, 03:37 • 6749 views

The authors portray the Russian army as a force that complies with the rules of warfare and protects civilians. At the same time, the destruction of Ukrainian cities as a result of Russian shelling is omitted from the manual.

The list of weapons of the Russian army includes the T-14 "Armata" tank, which never became widely deployed, as well as the 1891 Mosin rifle.

Alternative civilian service is not explained in detail in the textbook. Students are merely encouraged to find information about it on their own.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, textbooks presenting a Russian version of the region’s history were distributed — CNS30.10.26, 03:24 • 21973 views

Stepan Haftko

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