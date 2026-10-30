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In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, textbooks presenting a Russian version of the region’s history were distributed — CNS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The occupation authorities are introducing textbooks for grades 5–7 featuring a Russian interpretation of the past. The CNS says that this is how the Russians justify their aggression and occupation.

In the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, textbooks presenting a Russian version of the region’s history were distributed — CNS

In the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Russian administration is introducing new textbooks, "History of Our Region," for students in grades 5–7. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (CNR), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that, under the guise of studying regional history, schoolchildren will be indoctrinated with the Russian interpretation of the past, according to which the occupied territories allegedly historically belonged to Russia, while the period of being part of Ukraine was accompanied by oppression, bans, and persecution.

In fact, the occupiers are using school education to justify their own aggression. Ukraine will be portrayed as a state from which local residents allegedly had to be "saved," and the Russian invasion as the закономерное return of historical lands. This propagandistic presentation replaces real history with the political myths of the Kremlin

- the CNR points out.

The CNR emphasizes that the purpose of such textbooks is to shape a Russian identity in Ukrainian children and justify the occupation in their eyes.

"Instead of objectively studying the history of their native region, schoolchildren are being indoctrinated with propaganda intended to erase Ukraine's past and raise a generation loyal to the occupation authorities," the CNR concludes.

We remind you

In children's camps in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, children are being indoctrinated with the Russian version of history. The occupation authorities are distorting Kyiv's role in the formation of Kyivan Rus to justify the invasion.

Kremlin intensifies propaganda among children in temporarily occupied territories with new "textbooks on the history of Donbas and Novorossiya"25.09.25, 03:39 • 4279 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyEducation
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Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
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