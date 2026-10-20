A Russian drone struck an apartment building in Sumy
Kyiv • UNN
During the night of October 20, a Russian drone struck a building in Sumy's Zarichnyi district, causing a fire. The consequences are being clarified.
On the night of Tuesday, October 20, Russians hit an apartment building in Sumy's Zarichnyi district with a drone. This was reported by Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, the attack occurred at around 2 a.m. The strike caused a fire.
All relevant services are working at the scene. Information about the consequences of the strike is being clarified
To recap
On the morning of October 16, Russians struck a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy. The building's glazing was damaged in the strike. Two people were injured.
Russia struck Sumy with long-range artillery and killed one person; children are among the wounded08.10.26, 14:23 • 3282 views