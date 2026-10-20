A Russian drone struck an apartment building in Sumy

On the night of Tuesday, October 20, Russians hit an apartment building in Sumy's Zarichnyi district with a drone. This was reported by Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the attack occurred at around 2 a.m. The strike caused a fire.

All relevant services are working at the scene. Information about the consequences of the strike is being clarified - Kobzar noted.

To recap

On the morning of October 16, Russians struck a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy. The building's glazing was damaged in the strike. Two people were injured.

Russia struck Sumy with long-range artillery and killed one person; children are among the wounded