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A Russian drone struck an apartment building in Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 88 views

During the night of October 20, a Russian drone struck a building in Sumy's Zarichnyi district, causing a fire. The consequences are being clarified.

A Russian drone struck an apartment building in Sumy

On the night of Tuesday, October 20, Russians hit an apartment building in Sumy's Zarichnyi district with a drone. This was reported by Acting Mayor of Sumy Artem Kobzar, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, the attack occurred at around 2 a.m. The strike caused a fire.

All relevant services are working at the scene. Information about the consequences of the strike is being clarified

- Kobzar noted.

To recap

On the morning of October 16, Russians struck a shopping and entertainment center in Sumy. The building's glazing was damaged in the strike. Two people were injured.

Russia struck Sumy with long-range artillery and killed one person; children are among the wounded08.10.26, 14:23 • 3282 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
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