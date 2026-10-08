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Russia struck Sumy with long-range artillery and killed one person; children are among the wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

Russia shelled Sumy's industrial zone with long-range rocket artillery. A man was killed, and four people were injured, including two children.

Russia struck Sumy with long-range artillery and killed one person; children are among the wounded
Illustrative photo

On October 8, Russia struck Sumy, preliminarily with long-range artillery. One person was killed, and 4 others were reported injured, including two children. This was reported by Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

One person was killed and four others injured as a result of Russia’s strike on Sumy. Two children were among those injured

- Hryhorov wrote on social media.

According to him, "preliminarily, their injuries are not serious." Two adults were injured, one of whom is in serious condition, he added.

Serhii Kryvosheienko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration, clarified that "as a result of the shelling of an industrial zone with long-range weapons in the city’s Kovpakivskyi district, one man was killed and 4 people were injured, including two 12-year-old boys. One man is in serious condition. The children received medical assistance at the hospital and continue to receive outpatient treatment."

What Russia attacked

"The Russians struck a civilian infrastructure facility. According to preliminary information, the enemy used long-range rocket artillery—four shells were fired at the regional center," the head of the Regional Military Administration said.

According to him, all the consequences of the attack are being determined. 

Three people were killed and 14 injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv on October 808.10.26, 13:54 • 1070 views

Julia Shramko

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