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Three people were killed and 14 injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv on October 8

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Since the beginning of October 8, three people have been killed and 14 injured in Kyiv. Eight of the wounded have been hospitalized, two of them in serious condition.

Three people were killed and 14 injured in Russian attacks on Kyiv on October 8

Since the beginning of October 8, three people have been killed in Kyiv, and the number of people injured in Russian attacks has risen to 14. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, according to UNN.

Details

Eight injured people are being treated in inpatient departments of city hospitals. Two of them are in serious condition

 - Klitschko wrote.

Additionally

Earlier, UNN reported that since the beginning of October 8, one person had been killed and 11 others injured in Kyiv as a result of ongoing Russian attacks involving strike drones.

Later, two deceased people were found at the site of the enemy strike.

We would like to remind you

In Kyiv, specialists restored the section of the Northern Bridge damaged as a result of the Russian attack on October 4.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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