Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1716 views

A NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million.

NABU detective, who owns a collection of coins from tsarist Russia and millions in cash, has bought a second house for 3 million

Volodymyr Usikov, a senior detective at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, purchased a summer house worth almost UAH 3 million in January this year. This was reported by Apostrophe, citing a notification of significant changes in his electronic declaration.

According to the published data, Usikov also became the owner of another construction object worth almost UAH 3 million the day before.

In addition to real estate, the declaration lists a collection of coins and postage stamps from various historical periods, including the times of tsarist Russia and the USSR. Among them are circulating and collectible coins made of copper, silver, gold, and other metals, as well as banknotes and postage stamps. The value of the collection is not specified in the declaration.

The detective also declared two apartments in Kyiv, two garage premises, a Hyundai car, and domestic government bonds totaling over UAH 2 million. According to the declaration, the income from government bonds amounted to about UAH 500,000 during the year.

The declaration states that Volodymyr Usikov uses state support programs for the population, including "winter support" and "national cashback" programs. The detective's savings include UAH 8.2 million in cash and USD 140,000. In addition, the Usikov family has nine bank accounts.

Earlier, Usikov lent UAH 3 million to an unknown person, listing these funds as a loan in his expenses. The declaration does not specify to whom the loan was granted. The amount of this sum, according to the declaration, is comparable to the detective's three-year salary.

In 2023, Usikov also lent UAH 5 million to his brother.

It should be noted that other NABU detectives have repeatedly come under the scrutiny of investigative journalists. In particular, Mykhailo Burtovyi, whose declaration lists over 60 land plots registered in his mother's name, and Valentyn Shmitko, head of one of NABU's departments, who withdrew UAH 4.3 million from Ukraine as alleged savings. In addition, it was reported that NABU detectives conceal significant amounts in cryptocurrency wallets: the wife of senior detective Oleksandr Rykovtsev purchased bitcoins worth over USD 1 million.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Real estate
State budget
Bank card
Gold
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Kyiv