March 1, 08:23 PM • 28973 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 58557 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 56211 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 62016 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 70558 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 72925 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 76675 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 79393 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 82155 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 76010 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
A foreigner extradited from Germany will face trial for a brazen armed attack on cash collectors in Zhytomyr

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to court against a foreigner who was hiding in Europe. He is suspected of organizing and carrying out an attack on security police officers in 2019.

A foreigner extradited from Germany will face trial for a brazen armed attack on cash collectors in Zhytomyr

The Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to the court against a foreign citizen who had been hiding from Ukrainian justice in Europe for several years. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The man is suspected of organizing and carrying out an attack on security police officers in 2019 with the aim of seizing a significant amount of cash from an armored car.

Thanks to the joint efforts of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and colleagues from Germany, the perpetrator was detained in Germany and officially handed over to Ukraine for trial.

Thorough preparation and use of special forces symbols

The investigation established that the accused, together with an accomplice, acted according to a pre-developed plan, which included a detailed study of the routes of armored vehicles and the armament of the security.

Spread criminal influence in pre-trial detention center: a resident of Zaporizhzhia extradited from Moldova to Ukraine11.12.25, 11:30 • 3930 views

To disguise themselves and mislead law enforcement officers, the attackers used special clothing with the symbols of one of the elite special forces units. During the attack itself, the attackers used firearms, as a result of which one of the police officers was wounded, and the attackers seized the officer's service weapon.

Fatal mistake of the attackers and subsequent escape

Despite the brutality of the attack, the robbers failed in their financial plans: the package they stole from the car contained the crew's personal belongings, not money.

After the incident, the foreigner managed to leave Ukraine, but he was put on an international wanted list. He is currently charged with several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including robbery, illegal handling of weapons, and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The search for the second participant in the armed robbery continues.

Child trafficking under the guise of surrogacy: a member of a criminal organization extradited from Germany15.12.25, 16:24 • 3368 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Germany
Ukraine
Zhytomyr