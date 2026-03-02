A foreigner extradited from Germany will face trial for a brazen armed attack on cash collectors in Zhytomyr

The Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office has sent an indictment to the court against a foreign citizen who had been hiding from Ukrainian justice in Europe for several years. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The man is suspected of organizing and carrying out an attack on security police officers in 2019 with the aim of seizing a significant amount of cash from an armored car.

Thanks to the joint efforts of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and colleagues from Germany, the perpetrator was detained in Germany and officially handed over to Ukraine for trial.

Thorough preparation and use of special forces symbols

The investigation established that the accused, together with an accomplice, acted according to a pre-developed plan, which included a detailed study of the routes of armored vehicles and the armament of the security.

Spread criminal influence in pre-trial detention center: a resident of Zaporizhzhia extradited from Moldova to Ukraine

To disguise themselves and mislead law enforcement officers, the attackers used special clothing with the symbols of one of the elite special forces units. During the attack itself, the attackers used firearms, as a result of which one of the police officers was wounded, and the attackers seized the officer's service weapon.

Fatal mistake of the attackers and subsequent escape

Despite the brutality of the attack, the robbers failed in their financial plans: the package they stole from the car contained the crew's personal belongings, not money.

After the incident, the foreigner managed to leave Ukraine, but he was put on an international wanted list. He is currently charged with several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, including robbery, illegal handling of weapons, and attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.

The search for the second participant in the armed robbery continues.

Child trafficking under the guise of surrogacy: a member of a criminal organization extradited from Germany