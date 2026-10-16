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A dangerous virus that has already claimed 130 lives is rapidly spreading across Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1706 views

The EU has recorded 1,715 cases of West Nile virus, and 130 people have died. The infection is spreading to northern Europe through mosquito bites.

A dangerous virus that has already claimed 130 lives is rapidly spreading across Europe

A record spread of West Nile virus, transmitted primarily through mosquito bites, has been recorded in European Union countries. This year, 1,715 people fell ill, 130 of whom died. Politico reports this, citing the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), writes UNN.

Details

Greece, Italy, and France were the hardest hit by the infection. However, medical professionals are drawing attention to a new trend—the virus is gradually spreading to northern Europe, where it had previously been detected much less frequently.

In particular, 59 cases of infection were registered in the Netherlands this year, and 15 in Belgium. ECDC experts warn that the spread of the infection to the north may continue in the coming years.

Why West Nile virus is dangerous and how to protect yourself

According to medical professionals, approximately 80% of those infected have no symptoms at all. In other cases, the disease may be accompanied by a fever and a general deterioration in well-being.

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In severe cases, the virus can affect the nervous system, cause serious neurological complications, and lead to death.

The main route of infection is through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Therefore, European medical professionals recommend using repellents, wearing loose-fitting clothing that covers the body in the evening and at night, and installing mosquito screens on windows.

The ECDC emphasizes that everyone living in or traveling to regions where the virus has already been detected should follow these measures.

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Stepan Haftko

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