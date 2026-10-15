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A monkeypox outbreak has been suspected in the Moscow region: 5 people hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Five people were hospitalized after contact with a patient suspected of having monkeypox. They have no symptoms, and their tests are still being checked.

A monkeypox outbreak has been suspected in the Moscow region: 5 people hospitalized

In Russia’s Moscow Region, 5 people who had contact with a patient suspected of having monkeypox were hospitalized. Doctors are testing them for the infection, while regional authorities say they are monitoring the situation. The Moscow Times reports, according to UNN.

Details

The Moscow Region Ministry of Health said that all those hospitalized had undergone the necessary examinations and had samples taken. They are currently under doctors’ supervision.

According to preliminary data, none of the 5 patients has symptoms of the disease. Doctors describe their condition as satisfactory. At the same time, there is currently no information confirming a new case of infection.

Cases of monkeypox have already been recorded in the region

In February 2026, several cases of infection were detected in the Moscow suburbs. At that time, a man suspected of having monkeypox was admitted to a hospital in Domodedovo, and the diagnosis was later confirmed. A person who had been in contact with him was hospitalized afterward.

Another 2 weeks later, the disease was diagnosed in 2 tourists who had arrived in St. Petersburg from Thailand.

For reference

Monkeypox is a viral infection that can cause fever, enlarged lymph nodes, and painful skin rashes. The disease is most widespread in African countries.

According to Russian virologist Vitaly Zverev, some species of rodents are natural carriers of the virus. People can become infected through contact with infected animals, including through bites or scratches.

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Stepan Haftko

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