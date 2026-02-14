98 combat engagements recorded on the front – occupiers shelled Sumy region from Russian territory

$42.990.00
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
12:18 PM • 9292 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
11:01 AM • 9736 views
China stated that the country is not involved in the war between Russia and Ukraine and does not have a decisive influence
09:35 AM • 11975 views
General Staff confirms damage to Russian BK-16 boat and radar in Crimea
February 14, 08:57 AM • 12936 views
Rubio: We don't know if the Russians are serious about ending the war - they say they are
Exclusive
February 14, 06:42 AM • 13081 views
Starlink registration for Russians - how long can one go to jail for it?
Exclusive
February 13, 04:25 PM • 25274 views
"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games
Exclusive
February 13, 02:32 PM • 42155 views
"Vlad held up wonderfully and brilliantly presented his counterarguments": Geraskevych's lawyer spoke about the prospects of the lawsuit against the IOC
February 13, 01:41 PM • 37154 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
February 13, 12:31 PM • 36406 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Popular news
Hungary believes Ukraine's rapid accession to the EU threatens war with Russia - mediaFebruary 14, 05:32 AM • 8450 views
Over a thousand soldiers and 914 UAVs: the General Staff reported on enemy losses per dayFebruary 14, 05:44 AM • 9780 views
Trump's envoys to hold talks on Iran and Ukraine-Russia on the same day - ReutersFebruary 14, 06:11 AM • 4818 views
In Kyiv, some residential buildings have heating again after the enemy attackFebruary 14, 06:55 AM • 3458 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 7204 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 67412 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 98894 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 62939 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 81040 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 121975 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Wang Yi (politician)
Mark Rutte
Ukraine
Europe
United States
China
Donetsk Oblast
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 7282 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 12351 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 15776 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 38352 views
Natalia Mohylevska revealed her secret to losing 25 kg and shared her dietPhotoFebruary 12, 02:29 PM • 37741 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander

98 combat engagements recorded on the front – occupiers shelled Sumy region from Russian territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Since the beginning of February 14, 98 combat engagements have taken place on the front. The enemy shelled the Sumy region from Russian territory, launched attacks in the Northern Slobozhansky, Southern Slobozhansky, and other directions.

Since the beginning of February 14, 98 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy shelled the settlements of Rohizne, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Shpyl, Korenyok, Budky, Kysla Dubyna, Kruzhok in Sumy Oblast from Russian territory. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements with the enemy took place, the enemy carried out 92 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Rybalchyne, and towards Hrafske, Okhrimivka, Kolodyazne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Borivska Andriivka and towards Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka.

In total, three combat engagements took place in this direction, two of which are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders in the Hrekivka area and towards Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Novodmytrivka and in the Predtechyne area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Kostiantynivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 45 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, and towards the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Ivanivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 42 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the Zlahoda area.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by the occupiers in the Rybne area and towards Dobropillia and Zaliznychne. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, Voskresenka, Samiilivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the Prymorske area. The settlements of Orikhiv, Veselianka, Yuliivka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a BK-16 transport and landing craft, an RSP-10 radar station, a communication hub, and an ammunition depot of the Russian army in occupied Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Crimea
Kramatorsk