98 combat engagements recorded on the front – occupiers shelled Sumy region from Russian territory

Since the beginning of February 14, 98 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy shelled the settlements of Rohizne, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne, Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Shpyl, Korenyok, Budky, Kysla Dubyna, Kruzhok in Sumy Oblast from Russian territory. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, six combat engagements with the enemy took place, the enemy carried out 92 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked ten times in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Rybalchyne, and towards Hrafske, Okhrimivka, Kolodyazne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the area of the settlement of Borivska Andriivka and towards Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka.

In total, three combat engagements took place in this direction, two of which are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders in the Hrekivka area and towards Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Novodmytrivka and in the Predtechyne area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and towards Illinivka, Kostiantynivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 45 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zatyshok, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Dachne, and towards the settlements of Vilne, Bilytske, Nove Shakhove, Shevchenko, Novooleksandrivka, Serhiivka, Ivanivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 42 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the Zlahoda area.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks by the occupiers in the Rybne area and towards Dobropillia and Zaliznychne. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Hirke, Vozdvyzhivka, Voskresenka, Samiilivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice in the Prymorske area. The settlements of Orikhiv, Veselianka, Yuliivka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to a BK-16 transport and landing craft, an RSP-10 radar station, a communication hub, and an ammunition depot of the Russian army in occupied Crimea, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions.