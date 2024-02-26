95 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the last day, 95 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 11 missile and 98 air strikes, fired 129 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, 6 enemy attacks were repelled near the settlements of Sinkivka and Tabayivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled five enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the vicinity of Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Severne, Stepove, Berdychi, Lastochkino and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 40 times.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Novopavlivske direction.

On the Zaporizhzhya direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the area of Robotyne and 1 - near the village of Hulyaypilske in Zaporizhzhya region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

