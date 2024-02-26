$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27716 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 100348 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65467 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 263542 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 226089 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 188892 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229313 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251189 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157162 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372049 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

95 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30187 views

95 combat engagements took place on the frontline, according to the morning report of the General Staff.

95 combat engagements took place in the frontline - General Staff

Over the last day, 95 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 11 missile and 98 air strikes, fired 129 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, 6 enemy attacks were repelled near the settlements of Sinkivka and Tabayivka, Kharkiv region. 

In the Liman sector, our troops repelled five enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the vicinity of Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria Brigade in the Avdiivka sector, our defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Severne, Stepove, Berdychi, Lastochkino and Nevelske in Donetsk region.

In the Maryinka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Krasnohorivka in Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of our troops 40 times.

The enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions in the Novopavlivske direction.

On the Zaporizhzhya direction, the Defense Forces repelled 6 enemy attacks in the area of  Robotyne and 1 - near the village of Hulyaypilske in Zaporizhzhya region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy made 4 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Aviation of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes against the enemy over the last day - General Staff26.02.24, 07:03 • 28239 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Thorns
Dnieper
Luhansk
Donetsk
Zaporizhzhia
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
