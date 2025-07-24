90 out of 103 drones and one out of 4 missiles launched by Russia neutralized overnight over Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of July 24, Ukraine repelled an attack of 107 aerial assets, shooting down 90 Shahed drones and one Iskander-K missile. Seven regions were attacked, with 13 UAVs and 3 missiles hitting 11 locations.
90 out of 103 drones launched by Russia and one out of 4 missiles were shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 24, the enemy attacked with 107 air attack assets: 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles and 103 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.
"Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhzhia regions were attacked," the report says.
According to preliminary data, as of 11:30, air defense shot down/suppressed one Iskander-K cruise missile and 90 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, south, east, and center of the country.
"13 UAVs and 3 missiles hit 11 locations, and downed (debris) fell in 6 locations," the report said.
