90 out of 103 drones and one out of 4 missiles launched by Russia neutralized overnight over Ukraine

90 out of 103 drones launched by Russia and one out of 4 missiles were shot down or suppressed overnight over Ukraine, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of July 24, the enemy attacked with 107 air attack assets: 4 Iskander-K cruise missiles and 103 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Chauda, Gvardiyske - temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

"Odesa, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Cherkasy, and Zaporizhzhia regions were attacked," the report says.

According to preliminary data, as of 11:30, air defense shot down/suppressed one Iskander-K cruise missile and 90 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the north, south, east, and center of the country. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

"13 UAVs and 3 missiles hit 11 locations, and downed (debris) fell in 6 locations," the report said.

