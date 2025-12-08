87 battles on the front, 22 out of 25 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 out of 25 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction today. In total, 87 battles have taken place on the front since the beginning of the current day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on December 8, writes UNN.

Today, the communities of Huta-Studenetska, Bohdanove in Chernihiv Oblast; Neskuche, Stukalivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Ryzhivka, Bezsalivka, Bobylivka, Shalyhyne, Hirky, Bunyakine, Chernatske, Brusky, Studenok in Sumy Oblast suffered from enemy artillery and mortar fire.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the invaders' aviation carried out an airstrike, dropping three guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 68 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled four enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Otradne, and Dovhenke; three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces are repelling four enemy attacks towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the area of the settlements of Novovodyane, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Drobysheve and towards Lyman; one battle is currently ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Russians tried to advance six times on the positions of our troops in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, and Fedorivka. The Defense Forces stopped all enemy attacks.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been observed at this time. The settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka was subjected to an airstrike.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy tried to break into our defense 15 times near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 25 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Shakhtove, Fedorivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 22 attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 assault actions of enemy troops. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Verbove, Rybne, Krasnohirske, and Vyshneve; one more combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, ten combat engagements took place in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Pryvilne, Huliaipole, and towards the settlement of Pryluky. Enemy aviation carried out airstrikes on settlements, including Ternuvate, Kosivtseve, Rizdvyanka, and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, since the beginning of the day, there has been one attack by enemy units - the occupiers tried to advance in the area of Stepove, and the invader also carried out an airstrike with KABs on Zaporizhzhia.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

General Staff confirmed the destruction of 20 tanks in the Temryuk seaport and enemy warehouses in the occupied territories