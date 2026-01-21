74 combat engagements took place at the front, more than a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Along the front line, a total of 74 combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day, with the Russian army continuing to exert the most pressure in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Rohizne in Sumy Oblast; Klyusy in Chernihiv Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 42 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, there were six enemy attacks near Dvorichanske and towards Izbytske, Hrafske, Kruhle. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders seven times – attacking towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Krylivka, Bohuslavka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Drobycheve, Yampil and towards Lyman and Novoserhiivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled an assault in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out five assault actions in the area of the settlement of Pleshchiivka and towards Kostiantynivka and Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and towards Serhiivka and Novopidhorodne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zlahoda, Yehorivka and towards Novozaporizhzhia. The defense forces repelled three enemy assaults. Velykomykhailivka was hit by an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled 19 attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia and Varvarivka. Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka were hit by KAB air strikes.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time. The settlements of Yuliivka and Rozumivka were hit by air strikes.

