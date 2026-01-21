74 combat engagements took place at the front, more than a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

$43.180.08
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 9830 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 17481 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 14166 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 17326 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasons
January 20, 08:12 PM • 36554 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 55811 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 48233 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 79331 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 41094 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 9804 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 11245 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
Exclusive
10:55 AM • 17465 views
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 43766 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 79328 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign12:13 PM • 11245 views
Spotify is testing a feature to sync audiobooks with physical editionsJanuary 21, 06:46 AM • 20350 views
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 21818 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 27793 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 28541 views
74 combat engagements took place at the front, more than a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements have been recorded at the front, more than a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian troops continue to press, attacking settlements and positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

74 combat engagements took place at the front, more than a third of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Along the front line, a total of 74 combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day, with the Russian army continuing to exert the most pressure in the Pokrovsk direction. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Today, communities of border settlements, including Ryzhivka, Kucherivka, Rohizne in Sumy Oblast; Klyusy in Chernihiv Oblast, suffered from enemy artillery fire.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 42 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, there were six enemy attacks near Dvorichanske and towards Izbytske, Hrafske, Kruhle. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders seven times – attacking towards the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Krylivka, Bohuslavka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out six attacks in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Drobycheve, Yampil and towards Lyman and Novoserhiivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian units repelled an assault in the area of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out five assault actions in the area of the settlement of Pleshchiivka and towards Kostiantynivka and Ivanopillia.

Enemy losses: minus 1170 soldiers and over a thousand UAVs per day21.01.26, 07:31 • 3304 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 26 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia and towards Serhiivka and Novopidhorodne. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zlahoda, Yehorivka and towards Novozaporizhzhia. The defense forces repelled three enemy assaults. Velykomykhailivka was hit by an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Huliaipole direction, our defenders repelled 19 attacks by the occupiers in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia and Varvarivka. Verkhnia Tersa, Zaliznychne, Vozdvyzhivka were hit by KAB air strikes.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time. The settlements of Yuliivka and Rozumivka were hit by air strikes.

"Exclusively small infantry groups": border guards reveal where Russian troops have intensified their activity in Ukraine21.01.26, 14:02 • 2434 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine