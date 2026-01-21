Enemy losses: minus 1170 soldiers and over a thousand UAVs per day

On January 20, Russian troops lost 1,170 soldiers and 1,019 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.01.26 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,229,740 (+1,170) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11,587 (+8)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,938 (+10)

artillery systems ‒ 36,463 (+70)

MLRS ‒ 1,621 (+3)

air defense systems ‒ 1,279 (0)

aircraft ‒ 434 (0)

helicopters ‒ 347 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 112,159 (+1,019)

cruise missiles ‒ 4,190 (+27)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 75,238 (+171)

special equipment ‒ 4,049 (+1)

Data is being updated.

Recall

According to the Institute for the Study of War, the Russian advance slowed down in late December 2025 and early January 2026. This was likely due to less favorable weather conditions and the cessation of efforts to meet "arbitrary deadlines" at the end of the year.

