Enemy losses: minus 1170 soldiers and over a thousand UAVs per day

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
January 20, 08:12 PM • 14370 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 28904 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 25802 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 40653 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 29341 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 41340 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 24174 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
January 20, 11:00 AM • 28932 views
IAEA: Ukrainian power substations vital for nuclear safety were damaged amid a Russian attack today
January 20, 09:39 AM • 26399 views
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
January 20, 09:21 AM • 26670 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
1m/s
84%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The strongest snowfalls and Arctic cold in 60 years have paralyzed traffic in AsiaJanuary 20, 07:55 PM • 7366 views
Donald Trump's approval rating drops to 40% in his second term's first year - MediaJanuary 20, 08:35 PM • 4762 views
Dispute over Greenland disrupted plans to sign an agreement on Ukraine at the Davos forum - AxiosJanuary 20, 09:41 PM • 5372 views
US seizes seventh tanker in Caribbean linked to VenezuelaVideo11:38 PM • 10232 views
Trump reveals why he cannot end the war between Russia and Ukraine12:14 AM • 16804 views
Publications
Federico Fellini's Birthday: Top 3 Must-Watch Films by the DirectorJanuary 20, 07:12 PM • 20485 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with RussiaJanuary 20, 03:45 PM • 40649 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by RealityJanuary 20, 01:28 PM • 41337 views
Save Odrex? The Ministry of Health has not made a decision for almost two weeks based on the results of the inspection of the scandalous clinicJanuary 20, 10:57 AM • 39942 views
Cyborgs stood their ground, but the concrete didn't: Ukraine honors the defenders of Donetsk AirportPhotoVideoJanuary 20, 07:20 AM • 52077 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Davos
Greenland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What's happening in Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's marriage: insiders speak of tension in the relationshipJanuary 20, 05:49 PM • 11253 views
Amidst the scandal with his eldest son, David Beckham spoke about children's mistakesJanuary 20, 05:16 PM • 15007 views
Netflix changes Warner Bros. merger offer amid Paramount pressureJanuary 20, 04:21 PM • 16157 views
Jerry Heil stated that there are attempts to remove her from the Eurovision 2026 National SelectionPhotoJanuary 20, 02:39 PM • 22927 views
Musk asked subscribers if he should buy Ryanair amid a dispute with the CEOJanuary 20, 02:32 PM • 21226 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Gold

Enemy losses: minus 1170 soldiers and over a thousand UAVs per day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

On January 20, Russian troops lost 1170 soldiers and 1019 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.01.26 amount to 1,229,740 personnel.

Enemy losses: minus 1170 soldiers and over a thousand UAVs per day

On January 20, Russian troops lost 1,170 soldiers and 1,019 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 21.01.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1,229,740 (+1,170) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11,587 (+8)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23,938 (+10)
        • artillery systems ‒  36,463 (+70)
          • MLRS ‒  1,621 (+3)
            • air defense systems ‒  1,279 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  112,159 (+1,019)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4,190 (+27)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  75,238 (+171)
                            • special equipment ‒  4,049 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the  Institute for the Study of War, the Russian advance slowed down in late December 2025 and early January 2026. This was likely due to less favorable weather conditions and the cessation of efforts to meet "arbitrary deadlines" at the end of the year.

                              More than 69% of Ukrainians do not believe in peace with Russia and consider its goal to be the destruction of Ukraine as a nation - survey16.01.26, 11:14 • 11757 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine