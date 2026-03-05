58 appeals received from Ukrainians regarding the situation in the Middle East - MFA

$43.720.26
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 2898 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 6140 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
12:11 PM • 8296 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
12:00 PM • 10120 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 14484 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 14525 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 37290 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 70216 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 78793 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 81057 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extractionMarch 5, 04:09 AM • 17944 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf WarMarch 5, 04:30 AM • 89202 views
Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in KuwaitMarch 5, 04:49 AM • 11704 views
Ukraine reacted to Russia's transfer of captured Ukrainians to Hungary - the Coordination Headquarters called for not making soldiers a "bargaining chip"March 5, 06:54 AM • 9656 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 19145 views
Publications
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 5126 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 14484 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 20937 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 48608 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 78794 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Kim Jong Un
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
UNN Lite
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 5022 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 26360 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 42444 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 46105 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 53010 views
Technology
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Financial Times

58 appeals received from Ukrainians regarding the situation in the Middle East - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has received 58 appeals from citizens since February 28 due to the escalation in the Middle East. Airspace remains closed in some countries, but airports in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Oman are operating normally.

58 appeals received from Ukrainians regarding the situation in the Middle East - MFA

58 appeals have already been received from citizens of Ukraine amid the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported on Thursday, clarifying the situation with the possibility of flights from the region, UNN writes.

On March 4, the "hotline" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received 4 appeals from Ukrainian citizens regarding the escalation of the security situation (mainly due to the cancellation of flights). In total, since February 28, the MFA "hotline" has received 58 appeals from citizens.

- reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of 09:00 on March 5, the airspace remains closed in Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Iran and Iraq.

On the evening of March 4, Ben Gurion Airport began accepting evacuation flights of Israeli airlines for landing to return Israeli citizens to the country.

"In Dubai (UAE), flights are being launched in test mode. Airports in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Oman are operating normally," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also provided links to forms for reporting on the situation and receiving prompt communication from diplomatic missions, and general contacts through which citizens can obtain information and consular assistance.

New attacks reported in the Middle East - 6 wounded in Abu Dhabi, Qatar under missile attack, incident near airbase in Cyprus05.03.26, 13:24 • 2388 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the WorldOur people abroad
Israel
Iraq
Lebanon
Jordan
Dubai
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Kuwait
Oman
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine
Iran