58 appeals received from Ukrainians regarding the situation in the Middle East - MFA

58 appeals have already been received from citizens of Ukraine amid the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported on Thursday, clarifying the situation with the possibility of flights from the region, UNN writes.

On March 4, the "hotline" of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs received 4 appeals from Ukrainian citizens regarding the escalation of the security situation (mainly due to the cancellation of flights). In total, since February 28, the MFA "hotline" has received 58 appeals from citizens. - reported the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as of 09:00 on March 5, the airspace remains closed in Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Iran and Iraq.

On the evening of March 4, Ben Gurion Airport began accepting evacuation flights of Israeli airlines for landing to return Israeli citizens to the country.

"In Dubai (UAE), flights are being launched in test mode. Airports in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Oman are operating normally," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also provided links to forms for reporting on the situation and receiving prompt communication from diplomatic missions, and general contacts through which citizens can obtain information and consular assistance.

