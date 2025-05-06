54 out of 136 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

Russian Federation launched 136 drones at Ukraine overnight, 54 drones were shot down, 70 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 6, the enemy attacked with 136 strike UAVs and drone simulators of other types from the areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Primorsk - TOT Zaporizhzhia region.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10.30 a.m., the downing of 54 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. 70 enemy drone simulators - locationally lost (without negative consequences). One UAV is in the air, combat operations are ongoing! - reported in the Air Force in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, Kharkiv region, Odesa region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.

Russian night attack with drones on Kharkiv and Odesa region: new footage of the consequences has been shown