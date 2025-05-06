54 out of 136 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

$41.600.11
Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany
08:22 AM • 12136 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 19192 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 41863 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 28434 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 29850 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 52558 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 125143 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 191990 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 191864 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 177452 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Popular news

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 24852 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 33386 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

May 6, 02:03 AM • 25720 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 28725 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24384 views
Publications

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 41923 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 90650 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 192020 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 191888 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 240051 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

China

UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 2362 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 10256 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24417 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 17295 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 81678 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

The New York Times

The Washington Post

Brent Crude

54 out of 136 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5268 views

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 136 UAVs. 54 Shahed-type drones were shot down, 70 were locationally lost. Kharkiv, Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk regions were affected.

54 out of 136 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine

Russian Federation launched 136 drones at Ukraine overnight, 54 drones were shot down, 70 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 6, the enemy attacked with 136 strike UAVs and drone simulators of other types from the areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Primorsk - TOT Zaporizhzhia region.

The enemy's air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10.30 a.m., the downing of 54 Shahed-type strike UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country has been confirmed. 70 enemy drone simulators - locationally lost (without negative consequences). One UAV is in the air, combat operations are ongoing!

- reported in the Air Force in social networks.

As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, Kharkiv region, Odesa region and Dnipropetrovsk region were affected.

Russian night attack with drones on Kharkiv and Odesa region: new footage of the consequences has been shown06.05.25, 09:54 • 2524 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Ukraine
Odesa
Kharkiv
