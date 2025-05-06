$41.600.11
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Russian night attack with drones on Kharkiv and Odesa region: new footage of the consequences has been shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 784 views

As a result of the night drone attack on Kharkiv and Odesa district, there is destruction. A man died in Odesa district, and another was injured. In Kharkiv, a market, a hotel and residential buildings were damaged, and there are wounded.

Russian night attack with drones on Kharkiv and Odesa region: new footage of the consequences has been shown

Due to the night attack by Russian troops with drones on Kharkiv and the Odesa region, there is destruction, one dead and injured, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Emergency Service reported, showing the consequences of the Russian strike, writes UNN.

Details

According to the prosecutor's office, on May 5, late in the evening, the Russian armed forces attacked the Odesa region with attack drones. Civilian infrastructure objects were under attack.

As a result of the enemy attack in the Odesa district, a 29-year-old local resident died - the man received fatal thermal burns due to damage to the power line. Another victim, a 19-year-old boy, was hospitalized with poisoning by combustion products.

Private residential buildings, outbuildings, an educational institution, warehouse premises of a private enterprise, and cars were damaged.

Later, on May 6, approximately from 3 a.m., according to the prosecutor's office, the Russian armed forces carried out a massive attack with drones on Kharkiv. Four districts of the regional center were under attack.

Residential buildings and four cars were damaged in the Kholodnohirskyi district. Four civilians were injured - three men aged 44, 59, 71 and a 52-year-old woman suffered an acute reaction to stress, they were all given assistance on the spot.

In the Kyivskyi district, there was a hit on the largest market in the city. As the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified, a fire broke out at the city's largest market - "Barabashovo". About 20 trade pavilions were completely destroyed, and almost 80 more were damaged.

Another hit, according to the prosecutor's office, was on the territory of a hotel and restaurant complex, the premises and structures of the institution were on fire. In addition, the glazing and facade of a residential building were damaged.

In the Industrialnyi district, a car was on fire, and in the Shevchenkivskyi district, a non-residential building was damaged.

It was preliminarily established that the enemy used more than 15 UAVs, the prosecutor's office noted.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, not only Kharkiv, but also five settlements of the region were subjected to enemy strikes during the past day. As a result of the shelling, 11 people were injured, including four in Kharkiv. The enemy actively used various types of weapons in the Kharkiv region: 8 KABs; 7 fpv drones; 20 "Geran-2" type UAVs.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Odesa
Kharkiv
