382 out of 408 enemy drones neutralized, missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine, including "Kalibrs," did not reach their targets: details from the Ukrainian Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of February 7, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using 447 air assault weapons. Air defense forces destroyed 406 targets, including missiles and drones.
On the night of February 7, the Russian army launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack drones, as well as air-, ground-, and sea-launched missiles, totaling 447 assets. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.
Details
On the night of February 7 (from 19:00 on February 6), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-, ground-, and sea-launched missiles.
In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force recorded 447 air attack assets:
- 2 "Zircon" missiles (launch area TOT AR Crimea);
- 21 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area - Caspian Sea);
- 16 "Kalibr" cruise missiles (launch area - Black Sea);
- 408 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske TOT AR Crimea, Donetsk - TOT Ukraine, about 250 of them - "Shaheds".
The main directions of the attack were Lviv region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Rivne region, Vinnytsia region. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 406 targets - 24 missiles and 382 drones of various types:
- 14 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
- 10 "Kalibr" cruise missiles;
- 382 enemy UAVs of various types.
Hits by 13 missiles and 21 attack UAVs were recorded at 19 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at three locations. Information regarding two enemy missiles is being clarified.
Recall
On the night of February 7, Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit was recorded in Kharkiv, and explosions occurred in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.