382 out of 408 enemy drones neutralized, missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine, including "Kalibrs," did not reach their targets: details from the Ukrainian Air Force

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 7720 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 21271 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 35951 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 31026 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 26821 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 34401 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
February 6, 12:09 PM • 14953 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 34802 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 18432 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 20957 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
1.7m/s
88%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
137 combat engagements: General Staff reports on the hottest areas of the frontFebruary 6, 11:36 PM • 8776 views
"Hellish sanctions": Stefanchuk in the US discussed with Graham and Blumenthal means of influencing RussiaPhotoFebruary 7, 12:38 AM • 15056 views
Ukraine under combined enemy attack: explosions in Kharkiv, Vinnytsia, and Burshtyn04:07 AM • 8816 views
ISW: Kremlin insists on Ukraine's full diplomatic and military capitulation04:30 AM • 18166 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 8160 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhoto07:00 AM • 8268 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 34406 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 32886 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 34806 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 45110 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Vinnytsia
Lviv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 9718 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 24005 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 26599 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 35684 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 38772 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Starlink
Film

382 out of 408 enemy drones neutralized, missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine, including "Kalibrs," did not reach their targets: details from the Ukrainian Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

On the night of February 7, Russia launched a combined attack on Ukraine, using 447 air assault weapons. Air defense forces destroyed 406 targets, including missiles and drones.

382 out of 408 enemy drones neutralized, missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine, including "Kalibrs," did not reach their targets: details from the Ukrainian Air Force

On the night of February 7, the Russian army launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack drones, as well as air-, ground-, and sea-launched missiles, totaling 447 assets. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

On the night of February 7 (from 19:00 on February 6), the enemy launched a combined attack on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using attack UAVs, air-, ground-, and sea-launched missiles.

- the statement said.

In total, the radio-technical troops of the Air Force recorded 447 air attack assets:

  • 2 "Zircon" missiles (launch area TOT AR Crimea);
    • 21 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area - Caspian Sea);
      • 16 "Kalibr" cruise missiles (launch area - Black Sea);
        • 408 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia, Gvardiyske TOT AR Crimea, Donetsk - TOT Ukraine, about 250 of them - "Shaheds".

          The main directions of the attack were Lviv region, Ivano-Frankivsk region, Rivne region, Vinnytsia region. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

          - the statement noted.

          According to preliminary data, as of 10:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 406 targets - 24 missiles and 382 drones of various types:

          • 14 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
            • 10 "Kalibr" cruise missiles;
              • 382 enemy UAVs of various types.

                Hits by 13 missiles and 21 attack UAVs were recorded at 19 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at three locations. Information regarding two enemy missiles is being clarified.

                - added the Air Force.

                Recall

                On the night of February 7, Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit was recorded in Kharkiv, and explosions occurred in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.

                Pavlo Bashynskyi

                SocietyWar in Ukraine
                Energy
                Air raid alert
                Martial law
                War in Ukraine
                Power outage
                Blackout
                Electricity
                Lviv Oblast
                Rivne Oblast
                Vinnytsia Oblast
                Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
                Ukrainian Air Force
                Shahed-136
                Ukraine
                Vinnytsia
                Kharkiv