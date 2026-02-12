15 out of 24 ballistic missiles, one guided missile, and 197 out of 219 drones were neutralized during the Russian attack

Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, an X-59/69 missile, and 219 drones at Ukraine overnight; 15 ballistic missiles, one guided missile, and 197 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 12 (from 18:00 on February 11), the enemy attacked with 24 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles from Bryansk, Voronezh, Rostov regions - Russia, temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, a guided air missile X-59/69 from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, as well as 219 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, about 150 of them were "Shaheds".

"The main directions of the strike are Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 213 air targets: 15 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles; 1 X-59/69 guided air missile; 197 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones. 9 missiles and 19 attack UAVs were recorded to have hit 13 locations, and downed (debris) fell at 14 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

In Kyiv, the number of homes without heating has tripled after a new enemy attack