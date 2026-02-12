15 out of 24 ballistic missiles, one guided missile, and 197 out of 219 drones were neutralized during the Russian attack

$43.030.06
51.210.04
ukenru
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 14206 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 27060 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 21032 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 21031 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 20934 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 29742 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 19191 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 21840 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 37999 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 25428 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
4m/s
97%
730mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Assistance for the restoration of damaged housing: how to get funds from the statePhotoFebruary 11, 09:59 PM • 8534 views
Explosions heard in Odesa: authorities urge people to stay in sheltersFebruary 11, 10:52 PM • 7986 views
Kyiv under ballistic missile attack, explosions heard in the cityFebruary 12, 12:39 AM • 13944 views
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideo02:12 AM • 9782 views
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISW04:02 AM • 4168 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 29737 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 26263 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 28050 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 37997 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 50177 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 13591 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 15966 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 17286 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 19157 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 35021 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
Financial Times

15 out of 24 ballistic missiles, one guided missile, and 197 out of 219 drones were neutralized during the Russian attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

Overnight, Russia attacked Ukraine with 24 ballistic missiles, one Kh-59/69 missile, and 219 drones. 15 ballistic missiles, one guided missile, and 197 drones were neutralized.

15 out of 24 ballistic missiles, one guided missile, and 197 out of 219 drones were neutralized during the Russian attack

Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, an X-59/69 missile, and 219 drones at Ukraine overnight; 15 ballistic missiles, one guided missile, and 197 drones were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of February 12 (from 18:00 on February 11), the enemy attacked with 24 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles from Bryansk, Voronezh, Rostov regions - Russia, temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, a guided air missile X-59/69 from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region, as well as 219 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and drones of other types from the directions: Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo - Russia, Gvardeyskoye - temporarily occupied territories of Crimea, about 150 of them were "Shaheds".

"The main directions of the strike are Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Odesa," the report says.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 213 air targets: 15 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles; 1 X-59/69 guided air missile; 197 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones. 9 missiles and 19 attack UAVs were recorded to have hit 13 locations, and downed (debris) fell at 14 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack, as indicated, continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

In Kyiv, the number of homes without heating has tripled after a new enemy attack12.02.26, 09:05 • 528 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bryansk Oblast
Kursk
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipro
Ukrainian Air Force
Shahed-136
Kh-59
9K720 Iskander
S-300 missile system
Crimea
Ukraine
Odesa
Kyiv
Kharkiv