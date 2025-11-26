$42.400.03
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
02:17 PM • 10345 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chances
01:23 PM • 14243 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefighting
11:49 AM • 17736 views
Can Ukraine continue to fight without American weapons? Politico answered
10:00 AM • 14523 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 20145 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
November 26, 08:59 AM • 31094 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
November 26, 08:27 AM • 18694 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 31446 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartime
November 26, 06:31 AM • 17208 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
144 battles already on the front: most on the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 144 combat engagements on the front as of 4 p.m. on November 26. The greatest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions.

144 battles already on the front: most on the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions

The largest number of 144 battles today on the front are concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 4 p.m. on November 26, writes UNN.

The invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Since the beginning of the day, 144 combat engagements have been recorded.

- reported the General Staff.

As indicated, border settlements suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Kucherivka, Starykove, Bobylivka, Bila Bereza, Vovkivka, Bunyakine, Kozache of Sumy Oblast; Klyusy, Halaganivka, Hremyachka of Chernihiv Oblast.

Situation by directions

Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched four air strikes, dropped nine guided aerial bombs, and carried out 96 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders ten times near Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Dvorichanske, and towards Kolodyazne. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks in the direction of the settlements of Pishchane and Petropavlivka, and another combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 35 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novovodyane, Novojehorivka, Kopanky, Serednye, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Zarichne, and towards the settlements of Lyman and Drobycheve. The defense forces successfully stopped 16 attempts of the enemy's advance, and battles are ongoing in 19 locations.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to break through six times in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Dronivka, Vyyimka, and Sacco and Vanzetti; two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements are ongoing in the areas of Chasiv Yar, and the occupiers also tried to advance towards Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, today the invader attacked 24 times in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka. Seven combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 41 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Fedorivka, Nykanorivka, Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Yalta, and Dachne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

Today, in the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, and Krasnohirske.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped six enemy attempts to advance near the settlements of Zatyshshia, Solodke, Yablukove, Zelenyi Hai, and towards Huliaipole; three more combat engagements are ongoing. The settlements of Vozdvyzhivka and Huliaipole were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy attack near the settlement of Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In other directions of the front, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded, as indicated.

