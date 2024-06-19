12 Sapper dogs joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: photo

$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 8878 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 109185 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 117029 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132154 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196063 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237523 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146221 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369822 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182270 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149744 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 72724 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 80011 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 111088 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 97540 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 37712 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 109158 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 98720 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 117013 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 112244 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132142 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 5350 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 8390 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 13571 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15043 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18902 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

12 Sapper dogs joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: photo

Kyiv • UNN

 • 37005 views

Sapper dogs were handed over as part of a long-term project of the European Union and Ukraine. The four-legged animals received appropriate training and passed the qualification test.

12 Sapper dogs joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: photo

12 Sapper dogs joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They were handed over as part of a long-term project between the European Union and Ukraine. This is reported by the Public Relations Service of the command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The four-legged animals received appropriate training and passed the qualification test.

From now on, their task will be to clear the Ukrainian lands of explosive dangerous devices, unexploded shells and ammunition.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the enemy is increasing the pace of offensive and assault operations, the number of military clashes has increased to 9519.06.24, 20:22 • 22398 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
