12 Sapper dogs joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: photo

12 Sapper dogs joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They were handed over as part of a long-term project between the European Union and Ukraine. This is reported by the Public Relations Service of the command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The four-legged animals received appropriate training and passed the qualification test.

From now on, their task will be to clear the Ukrainian lands of explosive dangerous devices, unexploded shells and ammunition.

