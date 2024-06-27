Bolivian military retreats from presidential palace after leadership change
Kyiv • UNN
Bolivian armed forces in armored vehicles retreated from the Presidential Palace in La Paz after President Luis Arce sworn in a new military commander who called on soldiers to return to their barracks to avoid bloodshed and arrest the former commander who was behind the uprising.
Bolivian armed forces with armored vehicles retreated from the presidential palace in La Paz on Wednesday evening, reports Reuters, writes UNN.
Details
According to the agency, Bolivian President Luis Arce swore in Jose Wilson Sanchez as military commander at the presidential palace. Sanchez urged the soldiers to return to their barracks and their leaders to avoid bloodshed.
"Army units decided to withdraw from the square where the government palace is located after Bolivian President Luis Arce announced the change of the entire highest military command of the country. Military equipment is also leaving the square," the report says
A few hours later, Bolivian general and former commander Juan Jose Suniga, who appeared to be behind the uprising, was arrested.
