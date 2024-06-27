Poland and the Baltic states call on the EU to build a defense line on the border with Russia and Belarus

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia called on the European Union on Wednesday to build a defense line along the bloc's border with Russia and Belarus to protect the EU from military threats and other harmful actions from Moscow. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

In a letter to the EU president to be discussed at a summit in Brussels on Thursday, the leaders of the four countries that share common borders with Russia and Belarus said the project, aimed at protecting the bloc of 27 countries and 450 million people, will also need financial support from all members.

"The creation of a defense infrastructure system along the EU's external border with Russia and Belarus will meet the urgent and urgent need to protect the EU from military and hybrid threats," the four leaders said in a letter.

Hybrid threats are a combination of military and non-military, as well as covert and open means, including disinformation, cyber attacks, economic pressure, and the transfer of migrants across borders.

The letter notes that the scale and cost of these joint efforts require "targeted EU actions to support them politically and financially.

The leaders of the four countries also believe that the planning and construction of a defensive line on the EU's eastern border should take place in coordination with NATO and its military requirements.

Poland lifts warplanes into the air amid russian strikes on Ukraine