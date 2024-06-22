$41.340.03
Poland lifts warplanes into the air amid russian strikes on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112438 views

Poland has lifted military aircraft into the air in connection with a new russian air attack on Ukraine.

Poland lifts warplanes into the air amid russian strikes on Ukraine

Poland has lifted military aircraft into the air due to a new air attack by russian invaders on Ukraine. This is reported by the operational command of the Polish Armed Forces, reports UNN.

Please note that in the south-eastern part of the country, the noise level associated with the start of flights of polish and allied aircraft in our airspace may increase.
tonight, there is an intense activity of Long-Range Aviation of the russian federation, associated with strikes using cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type and ballistic missiles, which are aimed at objects located, including in the Western territory of Ukraine.
The Last such increased activity of russian aviation, during which strikes were carried out on western Ukraine, was recorded on the night of June 13-14 this year.
all necessary procedures have been initiated to ensure the security of Polish airspace, and the RSZ Operational Command is constantly monitoring the situation.

- operational command of the Polish Armed Forces.

Explosions occurred in Lutsk and Vinnytsia region22.06.24, 04:54 • 38452 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
Ukraine
Poland
