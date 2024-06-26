$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
06:27 AM • 51103 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 57679 views

Parliament wants to make some changes to the eHousing program for IDPs: what is proposed to be changed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29673 views

The Verkhovna Rada plans to make changes to the "House" program for internally displaced persons (IDPs): reduce the age requirement for housing, lower the down payment from 20% to 15%, revise the interest rate to 3% and introduce preferential lending terms for families with children.

Parliament wants to make some changes to the eHousing program for IDPs: what is proposed to be changed

The Verkhovna Rada plans to make changes for internally displaced persons in the "eHouse" program, as their share in the program is 1%. This was reported by the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on the Organization of State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development and Urban Planning, head of the Servant of the People party Olena Shulyak, UNN reports.

Shulyak says that since the launch of the eOselya program, about 20,000 mortgages have been issued, of which only 200 participants are IDPs. Although there are now officially 4.9 million registered IDPs in Ukraine, of which 26% are in need of social protection. According to her, such a low rate in the eOselya program indicates that the conditions currently offered by the state are "ineffective and impose significant restrictions on citizens." Therefore, one of the changes is to reduce the age of housing that can be purchased through the eHouse program.

According to the LUN portal, which systematically monitors the primary real estate market, there are only two properties that qualify for the program in Kropyvnytskyi, for example, a dozen in Vinnytsia, and 18 in Rivne. If we go beyond the regional centers, the situation there is even more illustrative: finding houses that meet the program's conditions, say, in Zhmerynka or Lubny, is virtually impossible. This needs to be corrected - we propose that IDPs can buy housing regardless of when it was commissioned, provided that an expert report is provided that the housing in question complies with the State Building Standards and is suitable for living

- Shulyak says.

She adds that another important change is the reduction of the down payment for IDPs for housing purchased under the eHouse program, as the down payment is now 20% of the cost of housing, which significantly affects the effectiveness of the program.

It is necessary to revise the interest rate to 3% and the down payment threshold to 15%, because people who have lost everything and are starting to build their lives from scratch need state support

- says the MP.

It is also proposed to create preferential lending conditions under the eHouse program for families with children, as the demand for preferential lending from large families is also extremely high, but many of them have limited financial resources.

The state has no right to stand aside if it wants to maintain decent living conditions for its citizens and prevent new waves of forced emigration. That is why we will initiate all these changes and hope for a positive decision of the Government in this direction. Today, supporting internally displaced persons who are forced to look for new homes because of the war is one of the state's top priorities

- summarized the head of the "Servant of the People" party. 

Since the beginning of the year, 4,000 Ukrainian families have used the eOselya program to purchase housing, receiving loans totaling UAH 6.7 billion. In total, since the start of the program, 10,277 families have received loans worth over UAH 16 billion 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

