Death of the US Embassy Attaché in Kyiv: preliminary cause - cardiac arrest
The body of the deceased US Embassy Attaché was found in a Kyiv hotel; according to preliminary information, his death was probably due to cardiac arrest.
According to preliminary information, the cause of death of the United States Embassy attaché could have been a cardiac arrest. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Mariana Reva.
According to preliminary information, he died as a result of cardiac arrest. It is known that he suffered from a disease associated with heart failure. Accordingly, after the examination, a diagnosis will be made for sure. But the forensic expert examined him and found no signs of violent death
According to the Interior Ministry spokeswoman, the man was found dead by the Embassy Security Service - he was locked inside a hotel room.
"He didn't come to work in the morning, so we came to check on him. He is a relatively recent arrival. At the beginning of the month, he just came to Kyiv for a mission. They say he really complained about his health," Reva summarized .
The body of the deceased attaché of the United States Embassy was found in the Hilton Hotel in Kyiv.