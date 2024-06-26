$41.340.03
Ombudsman on conflicts between citizens and TCCs: public stories are often taken out of context

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86241 views

Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, commented on conflicts between representatives of the CCC and persons liable for military service, noting that appeals are often taken out of context.

Ombudsman on conflicts between citizens and TCCs: public stories are often taken out of context

In Strasbourg, where he is attending a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets commented to UNN on the conflict situations that arise between representatives of the Military Commissariat and those liable for military service. According to Mr. Lubinets, they check the appeals of citizens, but it often turns out that "the stories are taken out of context.

The Ombudsman said that complaints about the actions of the TCC and the JV are received quite often.

"We respond to all public and non-public cases, and I do not always find the actions of TCC employees exceeding their authority," Lubinets said.

In his opinion, the current legislation clearly defines the procedure and powers of the representatives of the TCC.

In Volhynia, a person liable for military service attacked an employee of the shopping center: he faces up to 5 years in prison26.06.24, 14:02 • 17162 views

"TCC and JV employees, together with the National Police, check documents, it is the National Police representatives who have the right to check documents, if a citizen who is liable for military service does not have updated data, police officers may offer to take him to the TCC and JV premises and oppose verification. Physical detention by representatives of the TCC and JV, in my opinion, is a violation.

Death of a man in a TCC in Zhytomyr region: the BP Commission will demand to dismiss the leadership of the military enlistment office24.06.24, 14:31 • 21762 views

We have appeals in such cases. My mission is to protect the rights of Ukrainian citizens. On the other hand, I constantly say that as soon as a citizen of Ukraine remembers that the Constitution of Ukraine provides him with rights (and this is correct), he should not forget that he also has responsibilities," Lubinets emphasized.

He added that when checking the actions of representatives of state bodies, the actions of a citizen are also assessed.

In Lviv, a conflict occurred between representatives of the shopping center and a passerby: the recruitment center assures that the man was not beaten24.06.24, 13:33 • 11668 views

"It is impossible to initially fail to perform lawful actions, for example, of representatives of the National Police, and then say that they have violated rights. Very often, public stories are taken out of context," the ombudsman added, noting that he responds to every appeal regarding the actions of TCC representatives.

He also described the algorithm of actions when checking conflict situations with the TCC.

In Lutsk, employees of the shopping center were attacked with a gas canister: what is known21.06.24, 12:48 • 16547 views

"We go to the site, we have a quick algorithm: we go to the site, communicate with the parties to the conflict, both citizens and representatives of the TC and JV and the National Police, and then I provide a legal expert assessment of what actually happened. If I see violations in the actions of the authorities, I open proceedings and demand an immediate response. This is a disciplinary proceeding or even the opening of criminal proceedings, and we have such cases and they are not isolated," said the Commissioner.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets sent letters to the SBI, HSC, National Police and the Ministry of Internal Affairs demanding a legal assessment of the actions of the participants in the conflict in Odesa, including the TCC and JV and medical personnel. The Ombudsman also called on the officials of the TCC and JV to strictly comply with the Constitution and legislation of Ukraine in the performance of their duties.  

Alla Tulinskaya

Alla Tulinskaya

