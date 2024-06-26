In Volhynia, a person liable for military service attacked an employee of the shopping center: he faces up to 5 years in prison

In Volhynia, in Shatsk, a person liable for military service attacked and inflicted injuries to a representative of the territorial recruitment and Social Support Center. This is reported by the press service at the Volyn shopping center and joint venture, writes UNN.

Yesterday in Shatsk, a citizen liable for military service attacked an officer of the notification group of the fourth Department of the Kovel RTCC and JV while performing his official duties, - the message says.

Details

Currently, criminal proceedings have been opened against the attacker under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to this article, assault on an official in the performance of his official duties is a serious crime and is punishable by up to five years ' imprisonment.

We appeal to all citizens: it is necessary to wave your fists in the East and south of Ukraine. It is there that the enemy attacks our state and tries to destroy our people. In order not to be served with a summons, you should choose a division yourself and get a letter of recommendation there. The Armed Forces of Ukraine need all the specialties and you can find yourself here, noted in the shopping center.

Recall

An employee of the territorial recruitment and Social Support Center in the city of Yavoriv, Lviv region, while escorting a person liable for military service to a medical examination was attacked and hit on the head with a blunt object, receiving a closed craniocerebral injury; the attacker was found and detained.