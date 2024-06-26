In Volhynia, a person liable for military service attacked an employee of the shopping center: he faces up to 5 years in prison

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 91204 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102889 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119686 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189258 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233615 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143351 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369145 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181749 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149634 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197924 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 91204 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 86044 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102889 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 100039 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119686 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1106 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4368 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11703 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13352 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17343 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In Volhynia, a person liable for military service attacked an employee of the shopping center: he faces up to 5 years in prison

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17162 views

In Volhynia, a person liable for military service attacked an employee of the territorial Center for conscription and social support, causing injuries, he faces up to 5 years in prison for attacking an official in the line of Duty.

In Volhynia, a person liable for military service attacked an employee of the shopping center: he faces up to 5 years in prison

In Volhynia, in Shatsk, a person liable for military service attacked and inflicted injuries to a representative of the territorial recruitment and Social Support Center. This is reported by the press service at the Volyn shopping center and joint venture, writes UNN.

Yesterday in Shatsk, a citizen liable for military service attacked an officer of the notification group of the fourth Department of the Kovel RTCC and JV while performing his official duties,

- the message says.

Details

Currently, criminal proceedings have been opened against the attacker under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. According to this article, assault on an official in the performance of his official duties is a serious crime and is punishable by up to five years ' imprisonment.

We appeal to all citizens: it is necessary to wave your fists in the East and south of Ukraine. It is there that the enemy attacks our state and tries to destroy our people. In order not to be served with a summons, you should choose a division yourself and get a letter of recommendation there. The Armed Forces of Ukraine need all the specialties and you can find yourself here,

noted in the shopping center.

Recall

An employee of the territorial recruitment and Social Support Center in the city of Yavoriv, Lviv region, while escorting a person liable for military service to a medical examination was attacked and hit on the head with a blunt object, receiving a closed craniocerebral injury; the attacker was found and detained.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Yavoriv
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31