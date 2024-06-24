In Lviv, a conflict occurred between representatives of the shopping center and a passerby: the recruitment center assures that the man was not beaten

The network is spreading a video of the conflict in Lviv between representatives of the shopping center and a passerby, in which a man was allegedly loaded into beads by force and beaten. In an official statement, the Lviv regional shopping center and joint venture commented on the situation and stated that representatives of the shopping center did not beat the person. This is reported by UNN.

In the social network there was a videoin which the shopping center allegedly forcibly loaded a man into a bead on a High Castle. According to local media, the man was allegedly beaten on the legs by the door.

In the Lviv regional shopping center and joint venture explained, that while performing their official duties, the notification group of the shopping center and the police passed along Zamkova street in the city of Lviv. They stopped a citizen of military age and asked about military registration documents.

After he provided them, the servicemen discovered that the last time a citizen appeared at the military enlistment office was 9 years ago. Therefore, the man was invited to the car interior to issue a summons.

At this time, a woman was passing by. When she saw the car and the men in uniform, she started filming them on her phone camera.

Noticing the shooting, the citizen, without waiting for the summons to be served, began to provoke the military personnel to conflict. We emphasize that the servicemen did not beat the person. Trying to use the position when a passerby filmed the incident on video, the man behaved inappropriately - the statement reads.

As stated in the regional shopping center, The Citizen liable for military service was issued a summons, after which he was released.

