In Lutsk, employees of the shopping center were attacked with a gas canister: what is known

On the morning of June 21 in Lutsk, employees of the shopping center and joint venture were attacked with a gas canister. The identity of the attackers has already been established. this is reported by UNN with reference to the Operational Command "West".

This morning, military personnel who took part in the anti-terrorist operation, and during a full-scale invasion destroyed the invaders in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions, liberated the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, and were sprayed with a gas canister right on the outskirts of Lutsk. After a long rehabilitation period, the soldiers returned to service in the Lutsk RTCC and joint venture - told in the Operational Command "West".

They pointed out that the persons who threw themselves at the active military in this way have already been identified and will be severely punished.

