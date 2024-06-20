In Odessa, the driver gave a ride to employees of the shopping center on the hood of the car. The incident occurred on June 20 in the Primorsky District of the city, a video with it was published by a number of Telegram channels. The regional shopping center and joint venture responded to the situation. They reported that it happened at a checkpoint, two servicemen who were carrying out alerts to the civilian population were injured. One of them suffered a head injury, reports UNN.

Details

The police put the driver of the car on the Wanted list.

