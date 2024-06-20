$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90889 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102353 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119319 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189066 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233458 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143267 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369089 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181745 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197919 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

In Ternopil region, bus passengers blocked the highway due to the fact that the driver was taken away by representatives of the shopping center: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11482 views

In the Ternopil region, bus passengers blocked the highway after representatives of the shopping center temporarily took the driver to serve a summons.

In Ternopil region, bus passengers blocked the highway due to the fact that the driver was taken away by representatives of the shopping center: what is known

In the Ternopil region, near the village of Strutin, bus passengers blocked the highway. They were outraged by the fact that the driver was taken away by representatives of the shopping center to serve a summons. In the Lviv regional territorial Center  of recruitment and social support, they said that they returned the driver after "a few minutes" and the bus continued to move. This is reported by UNN

Details 

According to local media, employees of the shopping center and joint venture stopped the bus to check the driver's documents. Employees of the shopping center took the driver to update their credentials. After that, the bus passengers blocked the highway "Ternopil-Lviv".

Svitlana Dobrovolska, a spokeswoman for the National Police of Ukraine in the Lviv region, said that people held rallies for up to 10 minutes. 

As told in the Lviv regional shopping center,  law enforcement officers actually stopped the bus to check the driver's data. Since the driver did not have military registration documents, he was invited to the Zolochiv RTCC and joint venture. there, the driver was handed a summons to update his credentials. 

The shopping center assured that they returned the driver to the bus "in a few dozen minutes."  then the bus continued moving.

We emphasize that there was another driver in the bus cabin, so the absence of the first one did not affect the ability of the minibus to continue driving, according to the route. However, for some reason, passengers decided to go outside and block the highway for a while

according to the statement of the Lviv regional shopping center and joint venture. 

They also reminded that every citizen liable for military service must carry military registration documents with them. 

"The lack of documents is the basis for delivering a citizen to the nearest RTCC and joint venture to clarify the circumstances. Drivers of shuttle buses can in no way be exceptional in this regard," the regional shopping center reminded. 

In Lviv region an employee of TCR, who was injured at the front, was attacked in the street18.06.24, 08:43 • 36636 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

