In Ternopil region, bus passengers blocked the highway due to the fact that the driver was taken away by representatives of the shopping center: what is known

In the Ternopil region, near the village of Strutin, bus passengers blocked the highway. They were outraged by the fact that the driver was taken away by representatives of the shopping center to serve a summons. In the Lviv regional territorial Center of recruitment and social support, they said that they returned the driver after "a few minutes" and the bus continued to move. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to local media, employees of the shopping center and joint venture stopped the bus to check the driver's documents. Employees of the shopping center took the driver to update their credentials. After that, the bus passengers blocked the highway "Ternopil-Lviv".

Svitlana Dobrovolska, a spokeswoman for the National Police of Ukraine in the Lviv region, said that people held rallies for up to 10 minutes.

As told in the Lviv regional shopping center, law enforcement officers actually stopped the bus to check the driver's data. Since the driver did not have military registration documents, he was invited to the Zolochiv RTCC and joint venture. there, the driver was handed a summons to update his credentials.

The shopping center assured that they returned the driver to the bus "in a few dozen minutes." then the bus continued moving.

We emphasize that there was another driver in the bus cabin, so the absence of the first one did not affect the ability of the minibus to continue driving, according to the route. However, for some reason, passengers decided to go outside and block the highway for a while

according to the statement of the Lviv regional shopping center and joint venture.

They also reminded that every citizen liable for military service must carry military registration documents with them.

"The lack of documents is the basis for delivering a citizen to the nearest RTCC and joint venture to clarify the circumstances. Drivers of shuttle buses can in no way be exceptional in this regard," the regional shopping center reminded.

