Death of a man in a TCC in Zhytomyr region: the BP Commission will demand to dismiss the leadership of the military enlistment office

After the death of a man in Zvyagil TCC, members of the temporary investigative commission of the Verkhovna Rada will demand that the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine change the management of the institution. This was stated by a member of the VSK, people's deputy Yulia Yatsyk , writes Radio Liberty, reports UNN.

According to Yatsyk, the decision was made following a meeting of the parliamentary VSK, which in particular considers the incident related to the death of 32-year-old Serhiy Kovalchuk from the city of Baranovka in Zhytomyr region.

We will demand that the commander-in-chief and the command of the ground forces change the leadership of this TCC because this head failed to cope with his official duties and could not organize the work of his team, his subordinates within the framework of the law - said the MP.

She said that at a meeting of the commission , a representative of the Zvyagelsky District TCC and joint venture stated that Serhiy Kovalchuk was intoxicated during his detention in the city of Baranovka and allegedly asked to stay in the TCC on his own.

At the same time, the commission announced the results of a Narcological examination, according to which no alcohol was found in the blood of the deceased.

In addition, in the district TCC and joint venture claimed an allegedly epileptic attack. However, Yatsyk notes that neither doctors nor relatives of the deceased confirmed the presence of epilepsy.

The death certificate states that the cause of death was multiple traumatic brain injuries to the head with displacement of the skull bones, and this was the cause of death. Neither the fact that this deceased once suffered from epilepsy, that he once had such cases before – we do not know anything about this. Relatives of the deceased also claim that he has never had such a diagnosis. Including confirmation of the doctor's conclusion about the cause of death, there are not even any other signs that could indicate the presence of epilepsy, and there was also no confirmation. So we reject it Yulia Yatsyk emphasized.

According to her, the command of the ground forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has appointed its own internal audit, in addition, there is a criminal case in the National Police on the fact of death. Within the framework of these cases, a comprehensive forensic medical examination was ordered in order to determine the cause of death of the man.

Yatsyk noted that the temporary investigative commission cannot interfere in the course of the investigation, but the VSK will keep this case under control.

We have already considered more than 3,200 complaints as of today. This incident is not the only one. We considered more than 56 applications at the last meeting of the temporary investigative commission. We are also planning separate meetings in certain areas, and on certain specific violations, and we will also call the vlk about providing conclusions on the suitability of a person when he has no grounds for mobilization at all - summed up the people's deputy.

In the Zhytomyr region, a person liable for military service died in hospital from injuries sustained during an epileptic attack that occurred in the morning of the next day after he was taken to the TCC for passing the vlk.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings on the fact of the death of a person liable for military service, who died as a result of an epileptic attack the day after visiting the RTCC and the joint venture of the Zhytomyr region.