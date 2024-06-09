ukenru
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 13068 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132244 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137643 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227174 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167881 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161831 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146769 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213905 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112804 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200677 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101097 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 44961 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 54097 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101140 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77757 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227179 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213909 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200682 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226939 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214473 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 77757 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101140 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156120 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154991 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158868 views
Actual
Death of a man after epileptic seizures after visiting a shopping center in Zhytomyr region: new details reported

Death of a man after epileptic seizures after visiting a shopping center in Zhytomyr region: new details reported

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23441 views

A man liable for military service died in a hospital in Zhytomyr region from injuries sustained during an epileptic attack after visiting the Zvyagelsky RTCC and joint venture.

Due to the death of a person liable for military service in Zhytomyr region, who died a few days after visiting the Zvyagelsky RTCC and joint venture, the institution appointed an internal investigation, where it was previously established that the man was injured in a fall during epileptic seizures and providing pre-medical care. This was reported in the Zhytomyr regional shopping center and joint venture, reports UNN.

In accordance with the order of the head of the Zhytomyr father and joint venture, an internal investigation was appointed regarding the incident that occurred in the city of Baranovka, Zhytomyr region

- the message says.

It is reported that during the clarification of the circumstances, it additionally became known that on May 28, Sergei K., who was liable for military service with signs of alcohol intoxication, was taken to the 2nd Department of the Zvyagelsky RTCC and joint venture to pass the Military Medical Commission.

Due to the condition of the newcomer, it was decided to send the specified citizen home. However, he expressed a request to stay in the location of the security company, because he lives by himself and due to poor health due to alcohol consumption. A few hours after waking up, the man called his relatives, informed them of his intentions and confirmed that illegal actions were not applied to him

- informs the shopping center.

The shopping center notes that on the morning of May 29, Sergey K. had his first epileptic attack, during which he fell to the tile floor with his back, hit his head.

"He was provided with pre-medical care, an ambulance was called. Soon there was a second epileptic attack. Emergency doctors provided qualified assistance and hospitalized the person liable for military service. After four days spent in the hospital, on 02.06.2024, law enforcement agencies received a report about the death of a man," the report says.

These events were registered in the unified state register of legal entities of the Zvyagel RVP, and the information was entered in the unified state register of legal entities.

"It was also previously established that the person liable for military service received injuries when falling during epileptic seizures and providing pre-medical care. Based on the current situation, we can assume that certain individuals parasitize on a socially sensitive topic, trying to disrupt mobilization measures, and manipulate public opinion," the shopping center said.

Addition

In the Zhytomyr region, a person liable for military service died in hospital from injuries sustained during an epileptic seizure, which occurred in the morning of the next day after he was taken to the shopping center for passing the vlk.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings on the death of a person liable for military service, who died as a result of an epileptic attack the day after visiting the RTCC and the joint venture of the Zhytomyr region.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
zhytomyrZhytomyr

Contact us about advertising