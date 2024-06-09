Due to the death of a person liable for military service in Zhytomyr region, who died a few days after visiting the Zvyagelsky RTCC and joint venture, the institution appointed an internal investigation, where it was previously established that the man was injured in a fall during epileptic seizures and providing pre-medical care. This was reported in the Zhytomyr regional shopping center and joint venture, reports UNN.

In accordance with the order of the head of the Zhytomyr father and joint venture, an internal investigation was appointed regarding the incident that occurred in the city of Baranovka, Zhytomyr region - the message says.

It is reported that during the clarification of the circumstances, it additionally became known that on May 28, Sergei K., who was liable for military service with signs of alcohol intoxication, was taken to the 2nd Department of the Zvyagelsky RTCC and joint venture to pass the Military Medical Commission.

Due to the condition of the newcomer, it was decided to send the specified citizen home. However, he expressed a request to stay in the location of the security company, because he lives by himself and due to poor health due to alcohol consumption. A few hours after waking up, the man called his relatives, informed them of his intentions and confirmed that illegal actions were not applied to him - informs the shopping center.

The shopping center notes that on the morning of May 29, Sergey K. had his first epileptic attack, during which he fell to the tile floor with his back, hit his head.

"He was provided with pre-medical care, an ambulance was called. Soon there was a second epileptic attack. Emergency doctors provided qualified assistance and hospitalized the person liable for military service. After four days spent in the hospital, on 02.06.2024, law enforcement agencies received a report about the death of a man," the report says.

These events were registered in the unified state register of legal entities of the Zvyagel RVP, and the information was entered in the unified state register of legal entities.

"It was also previously established that the person liable for military service received injuries when falling during epileptic seizures and providing pre-medical care. Based on the current situation, we can assume that certain individuals parasitize on a socially sensitive topic, trying to disrupt mobilization measures, and manipulate public opinion," the shopping center said.

In the Zhytomyr region, a person liable for military service died in hospital from injuries sustained during an epileptic seizure, which occurred in the morning of the next day after he was taken to the shopping center for passing the vlk.

Law enforcement officers opened criminal proceedings on the death of a person liable for military service, who died as a result of an epileptic attack the day after visiting the RTCC and the joint venture of the Zhytomyr region.