Fire in Desnianskyi district of Kyiv extinguished
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire in a disused building in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv was extinguished without casualties, covering 300 square meters.
A large-scale fire in a non-residential building in the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv has been extinguished. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that on June 26, at 19:48, rescuers received a report of a fire on Bratislavska Street in the Desnianskyi district.
The fire occurred in a disused building. The fire was extinguished over an area of 300 square meters at 20:19.
There were no casualties or injuries. The cause of the fire will be established by law enforcement.
