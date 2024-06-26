A large-scale fire broke out in the Desnyan district of Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
A large-scale fire broke out on Yunosti Street in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district on June 26, and firefighters are working at the scene.
On Wednesday, June 26, a large-scale fire broke out in Kyiv in the Desnyan district. This was reported by social media users, UNN reports.
Details
As reported by eyewitnesses, the fire probably happened on the territory of the "Yunist" market, which is located in the forest massif in the city of Kyiv.
Eyewitnesses believe that one of the local kiosks or warehouses is on fire. It is also known that firefighters are already working at the site.
