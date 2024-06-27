Denmark allocates 4.7 million euros for the restoration of energy infrastructure in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
Denmark allocates 4.7 million euros for the restoration of energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark will allocate 4.7 million euros to the Energy Support Fund for the restoration of energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine. This was announced by the Ministry of energy of Ukraine on June 26, reports UNN.
Details
According to the ministry, Denmark became the first sponsor of the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, making a contribution to the restoration of Ukrainian energy back in April 2022.
Currently, the total amount of transferred and announced donor contributions to the Fund for two years of its work now amounts to more than 551 million euros.
Over the past few weeks, Germany, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Austria have made funds or declared intentions to contribute to the fund.
The Energy Support Fund for Ukraine was created on a joint initiative of Galushchenko and European Commissioner for energy Kadri Simson in the spring of 2022.
Due to the shortage of electricity in Ukraine, new power outages have begun in May.
