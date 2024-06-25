Denmark introduces Europe's first agricultural carbon tax

The Danish government will introduce Europe's first agricultural carbon tax. The agreement was reached after five months of negotiations with farmers and environmental groups, Economy Minister Stephanie Loze said .

Details

This agreement, she said, "will form the basis for the historic reorganization and restructuring of land and food production in Denmark.

Starting in 2030, farmers will have to pay DKK 120 (16 euros) per metric ton of the equivalent of carbon dioxide emitted, and by 2035 this amount will increase to 300 kronor (40 euros), writes Politico.

The government will also allocate 5.3 billion euros for forest restoration on 250,000 hectares of agricultural land by 2045, allocate 140,000 lowlands by 2030, and buy back some farms to reduce nitrogen emissions.

Denmark is one of the world's leading pork and dairy exports. Agriculture is projected to account for 46% of emissions by 2030.

Five associations are now calling on Parliament to approve the agreement, which is due to be reviewed and adopted after the summer holidays.

