Denmark allocates about 20 million euros to support Ukraine and Moldova on their way to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28384 views

Denmark is allocating 150 million Danish kroner (about 20 million euros) to support Ukraine and Moldova on their path to EU membership by 2030.

Denmark allocates about 20 million euros to support Ukraine and Moldova on their way to the EU

Denmark is allocating 150 million Danish kroner (approximately 20 million euros) to support Ukraine and Moldova on their path to the European Union. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, UNN reports. 

Today, EU member states will meet with Ukraine and Moldova for the first official accession talks. In honor of this event, the Danish government is allocating DKK 150 million to support the countries on their way to EU membership

- , the statement said.

Reportedly, 150 million Danish kroner will be allocated until 2030 and will help the two countries create the administrative structures and legislation necessary to move closer to EU membership. In the longer term, the support will also be extended to the EU candidate countries in the Western Balkans.

EU enlargement talks with Ukraine and Moldova will begin this afternoon in Luxembourg.

"I am pleased that we can now start negotiations on EU accession with Ukraine and Moldova. We have always said that EU enlargement is not about lowering the bar for accession, but about helping candidate countries to overcome it, and this is exactly what we are now helping Ukraine and Moldova to do. Successful EU enlargement is crucial for the stability of Europe. It strengthens the security of all of us as countries in the EU's neighborhood grow their European roots and reach out to the opportunities for peace, stability and prosperity that the EU represents," said Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

EconomyPolitics
European Union
Denmark
Luxembourg
Europe
Ukraine
Moldova
