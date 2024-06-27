$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 73851 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 82480 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 102648 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 179686 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225084 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138575 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 365985 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181064 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149267 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197729 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Tonga joins peace summit communique, becoming the 9th country to sign it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27410 views

The kingdom of Tonga has become the ninth country to sign a joint communique of the peace summit participants, joining global efforts to restore the UN Charter and achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Tonga joins peace summit communique, becoming the 9th country to sign it

The Kingdom of Tonga has joined the peace summit communique

The Kingdom of Tonga (a state in Polynesia), which has already become the ninth signatory after the inaugural summit, has joined the joint communique of the participants of the peace summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said .

Details

"I am grateful to the Kingdom of Tonga for becoming the ninth signatory of the joint communique. We see that the principles set out in this historic document are shared by countries from all over the world. We appreciate Tonga's commitment to these principles," the president wrote on the social network X.

As Zelensky noted, " We are making every effort to ensure that no one is left out of global efforts to restore the full force of the UN Charter. The Voice of every peace-loving nation must be heard.

He also stressed that achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and restoring respect for international law meet the interests of all countries, including the island states of Oceania.

To date, the joint communique of the participants of the Peace Summit held on June 15-16 in Switzerland has been supported, including Tonga, by 84 States and five organizations.

Guyana joins Peace Summit communique - Zelensky25.06.24, 16:30 • 20671 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations
Switzerland
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
