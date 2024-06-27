Tonga joins peace summit communique, becoming the 9th country to sign it

The Kingdom of Tonga has joined the peace summit communique

The Kingdom of Tonga (a state in Polynesia), which has already become the ninth signatory after the inaugural summit, has joined the joint communique of the participants of the peace summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said .

Details

"I am grateful to the Kingdom of Tonga for becoming the ninth signatory of the joint communique. We see that the principles set out in this historic document are shared by countries from all over the world. We appreciate Tonga's commitment to these principles," the president wrote on the social network X.

As Zelensky noted, " We are making every effort to ensure that no one is left out of global efforts to restore the full force of the UN Charter. The Voice of every peace-loving nation must be heard.

He also stressed that achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine and restoring respect for international law meet the interests of all countries, including the island states of Oceania.

To date, the joint communique of the participants of the Peace Summit held on June 15-16 in Switzerland has been supported, including Tonga, by 84 States and five organizations.

Guyana joins Peace Summit communique - Zelensky