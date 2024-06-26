Corpse of US Embassy attaché found in Kyiv hotel
Kyiv • UNN
The body of the US Embassy attaché was found in a Kiev hotel room. The room itself was locked from the inside.
The body of the deceased attaché of the United States Embassy was found in the Hilton Hotel in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to NV.
Details
The body of the US Embassy Attaché was found in the Hilton Hotel in Kyiv on Monday, June 25, around 11:00. There were no signs of foul play, and the room door was locked from the inside.
There is no reason to say that this is a murder
Among the information at this time, it is also indicated that the man suffered from high cholesterol. An autopsy was not performed - the body was taken by the US Embassy, the publication adds.
