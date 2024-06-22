Attempted murder of journalist Aidos Sadykov: one of the suspects was detained in Kazakhstan

Altai Zhakanbayev, suspected of the attempted murder of Kazakh opposition leader Aidos Sadykov, independently appealed to law enforcement officers in Kazakhstan. He was questioned on the circumstances of the case and detained on suspicion of committing a crime. This is reported by the prosecutor general's Office of Kazakhstan, reports UNN.

Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, showing efficiency and professionalism, identified the perpetrators of this crime as soon as possible. The prosecutor general's office sent an international investigation order to the competent authorities of Ukraine to provide materials of the criminal case on the involvement of Zhakanbayev and Karatayev in the crime committed. On June 21, Altai Zhakanbayev independently applied to the internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, where he was questioned about the circumstances of the case. On the same day, he was detained on suspicion of committing this crime - the message says.

It is noted that the location of the second shooter is being established.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 18, an attempt was made in Kiev on the life of Kazakh opposition leader Aidos Sadykov.

He underwent surgery. The victim is in intensive care in serious condition.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed law enforcement officers of his country to establish the location of suspects in the attempted murder of journalist Aidos Sadykov.

Law enforcement officers identified two Kazakh citizens suspected of the attempted murder of Kazakh opposition politician and blogger Aidos Sadykov.