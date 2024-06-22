Attempted murder of journalist Aidos Sadykov: one of the suspects was detained in Kazakhstan

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 88608 views

05:56 AM • 98594 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116770 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 187695 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 232227 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 142633 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 368654 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181664 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149587 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197877 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 63352 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 71434 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97175 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83097 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 29283 views
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 88554 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 83159 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 98515 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 97235 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 116714 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 3346 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11236 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 12907 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 16983 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 37973 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Attempted murder of journalist Aidos Sadykov: one of the suspects was detained in Kazakhstan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20929 views

Altai Zhakanbayev, one of the suspects in the attempted murder of Kazakh opposition leader Aidos Sadykov, surrendered to the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan and was detained on suspicion of committing a crime.

Altai Zhakanbayev, suspected of the attempted murder of Kazakh opposition leader Aidos Sadykov, independently appealed to law enforcement officers in Kazakhstan. He was questioned on the circumstances of the case and detained on suspicion of committing a crime. This is reported by the prosecutor general's Office of Kazakhstan, reports UNN.

Law enforcement agencies of Ukraine, showing efficiency and professionalism, identified the perpetrators of this crime as soon as possible. The prosecutor general's office sent an international investigation order to the competent authorities of Ukraine to provide materials of the criminal case on the involvement of Zhakanbayev and Karatayev in the crime committed. On June 21, Altai Zhakanbayev independently applied to the internal affairs bodies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, where he was questioned about the circumstances of the case. On the same day, he was detained on suspicion of committing this crime

 - the message says.

It is noted that the location of the second shooter is being established.

Recall

On Tuesday, June 18, an attempt was made in Kiev on the life of Kazakh opposition leader Aidos Sadykov.

He underwent surgery. The victim is in intensive care in serious condition.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed law enforcement officers of his country to establish the location of suspects in the attempted murder of journalist Aidos Sadykov.

Law enforcement officers identified two Kazakh citizens suspected of the attempted murder of Kazakh opposition politician and blogger Aidos Sadykov.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
